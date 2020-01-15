2 dead found in Ogden's house

OGDEN – Two people the neighbors hadn’t seen for about a month were found dead inside their home during a social checkup Tuesday evening.

The two were found by police in a house at 840 22nd St. in Ogden.

“At the moment, there is no evidence of a crime and the preliminary investigation has revealed that the living conditions in the house may have contributed to their death,” Ogden police said in a statement.

The identities of the two victims were not immediately revealed. There have been unconfirmed reports that the household services have been cut.

A neighbor told Deseret News that he thought the utilities had been shut down for about a year and that many cats were entering and leaving the house. The neighbor said that the house still smelled and that the neighbors had called the code several times. The neighbor said that a man and a woman lived in the house, but they were very secluded and if they left their house, they would often be seen wearing the same clothes for several days.

contributing: Meghan Thackrey