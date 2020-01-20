2 dead and 5 injured after shooting at San Antonio club

A manhunt was underway on Sunday evening after two people were killed and five others wounded following a shooting during a concert in a club of San Antonio, announced the Texas authorities. Sunday at Ventura, a music venue along the section of the San Antonio Museum on the River Walk. San Antonio police chief William McManus said an argument broke out inside the club. between a group of people and that one person pulled out a gun and started shooting. One victim died at the scene and six others were taken to hospital, where one was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival. The victims have not been identified. McManus said the deceased victim at the club was a man. McManus said he was confident that a suspect would soon be identified and apprehended. No further information was immediately available.

