2 dead, 1 injured in the shooting in the Texas A&M Commerce residence hall

COMMERCE, Texas (KXAN) – Texas A & M-Commerce police say two confirmed deaths have occurred in a shooting at a residence on Monday.

In a tweet, the authorities said there were three gunshots, two of which died from their wounds, near the Pride Rock residence. They instructed everyone to take refuge in the first instance, but since then the university has lifted order.

The authorities' tweet about accommodation scraps at: "… There have been two counterparts," but the university has confirmed that it was meant to say "two confirmed deaths."

Students, teachers and staff are instructed to seek shelter and stay in place until further notice. This is a precautionary measure.

A&M-Commerce UPD is actively investigating three gunshots in Pride Rock Residence Hall on the A&M-Commerce campus. There have been two drawbacks

The third gunshot was taken to the hospital and according to the university, officers are stationed.

The college said via Twitter that the lessons were canceled the rest of the day.

There are 2 confirmed deaths. The third victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. UPD has stationed officers everywhere on campus, including all important assembly points, for the safety of the campus community.

We will continue to share updates as they become available.

Commerce is located 67 km northeast of Dallas.