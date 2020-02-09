2 days of rain causes massive snow melts, flooding in Oregon

UMATILLA PROVINCE, ORE – Since Thursday, more than 50 people have been rescued from flooded areas in Eastern Oregon.

Parts of Umatilla County have experienced significant flooding since Thursday, leaving many residents trapped in their homes or vehicles.

Shermat Terry Rowan of Umatilla province said the floods were progressing rapidly, wiping out bridges and roads and making access difficult for residents and emergency services.

On Friday, Gov. Kate Brown the state of emergency in the provinces of Umatilla, Union and Wallowa due to the severe flood conditions.

“We had two days of rain,” said Kevin Jeffries, a spokesperson for the Umatilla County Joint Information Center. “It usually snows this time of year.”

The rain caused enormous snow melt in the mountains, which led to “a pretty wild flood,” Jeffries added.

Various helicopter crews have saved dozens of residents and continue to search for flooded evacuees on Saturday.

No deaths or serious injuries were reported from Saturday.

