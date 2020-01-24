NEW BEDFORD, wrong. – Massachusetts says two women have cheated him for $ 4 million in lottery winnings by using his inability to read or speak English.

Joao Luis DaPonte filed a lawsuit against Maria Oliveira and Susana Gaspar in Bristol Superior Court this month about possession of a scratch card. All three are from New Bedford.

Data show that DaPonte does not read or speak English and that the ticket says “$ 4MIL,” which translates into $ 4,000 in Portuguese.

DaPonte says in the lawsuit that he had Oliveira redeem the ticket, believing that she had previously done the same for others in exchange for a percentage of the profit, The Boston Globe reported.

DaPonte claims that Gaspar chose the flat-rate option of $ 2.6 million for taxes, and that Oliveira won $ 3,800 in DaPonte. The remaining $ 1.6 million remains in escrow until the case is resolved, records show.

Oliveira said she “never cashed lottery tickets for anyone,” according to a statement denying having received a ticket from DaPonte and ever giving him $ 3,800.

A lawyer for Gaspar and Oliveira did not respond to a request for comment. DaPonte’s lawyer and a lottery spokesman declined to comment.

The corresponding press