2 charged in fatal shooting during flight installation

Two Milwaukee men were charged in a fatal shootout on Saturday during an attempted robbery of a person trying to buy a watch purportedly worth $ 30,000 at a high discount.

Christopher Goodvine, 39, and Antonio Young, 27, face charges of serious murder and second degree reckless endangerment, all as parties to the crimes. Arrest warrants were issued for the two men, who were not in detention on Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to a call for shots in an apartment building in block 1300 of N. 40th St. and found Kevin Goodvine suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and Cornelius Peterson was shot in the Chest. First responders attempted to rescue Peterson, but died on the scene.

From a hospital bed, Kevin Goodvine told police that his neighbor Peterson had told him that Kevin’s cousin Christopher Goodvine had offered to sell Peterson a watch for $ 30,000 for $ 2,500.

Kevin Goodvine said he called his cousin who confirmed the offer. The next day, Saturday, Kevin Goodvine, Peterson and someone identified in the complaint were only C.J. drove from Chicago to Milwaukee to buy Christopher Goodvine’s watch at his apartment.

But when the three men entered, they encountered not only Christopher Goodvine but four other strangers, all armed with rifles.

Kevin Goodvine told police he turned to run out and was shot dead. He said he also saw Peterson fall before everyone else fled and called 911.

The Chief Justice told police that when Peterson asked the men why they were armed, he raised his hands and fell to the ground before Christopher Goodvine, armed with a gun, searched his pockets but don’t take anything. After the gunmen left, the chief justice said, he locked the door and tried to stop the bleeding from Peterson.

At that time, said the chief judge, an older man appeared and said that the gunmen forced him into the toilet at gunpoint.

The man, identified as E.B., told police that he lived in the apartment. Shortly before the incident, Young, whom he knew as “Tone”, appeared at his door with a gun, told him to go to his room and not to leave it because “we have to manage Business”.

E.B. He said he saw three men get out of a car, then heard some people arguing in his apartment, then two shots. When he finally got out of his room, he saw that Peterson and Kevin Goodvine had been shot.

