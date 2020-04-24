2 Chainz reopening Atlanta dining establishments regardless of COVID-19 fears

2 Chainz is reopening his Atlanta dining places for sit-down assistance just after they ended up temporarily shut thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Equally spots of Escobar Restuarant & Tapas will open up their doors Monday, TMZ claimed on Friday. The dining places ended up previously only undertaking take-out company in the course of Georgia’s shutdown.

The eating places are seemingly taking additional safeguards to avoid spreading COVID-19.

Staff members will have their temperatures checked just before shifts, staff need to don gloves, cooks should wear masks, and patrons will be offered paper menus, 2 Chainz’s company partner Snoop Dillard advised the web page. Additionally, any symptomatic employees must self-quarantine for 14 days right before returning again to perform.

The move to reopen comes after the eatery experienced to furlough 80% of their employees. Their income experienced reportedly dropped 95% in the course of the shutdown.

Now they system to convey back again 80 staff members to get issues likely once again with sit-down services and ongoing take-out.

They also program on continuing to have reside DJ sets for the reason that 2 Chainz, 42, and Snoop Dillard understand that DJs have to have jobs far too.

The “Mercy” rapper’s plan to reopen is a controversial decision as Georiga politicians proceed to struggle over regardless of whether reopening its financial state is the dependable factor to do.

Although Gov. Brian Kemp says enterprises can get back to operate, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is asking folks to remain household.

A rep for 2 Chainz did not immediately reply to our request for comment.