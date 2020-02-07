2 Army reservists reportedly attacked widows, businesses and other veterinarians in a million dollar rampage

Two Army reservists are accused of running a series of scams over a two-year period in which widows, the elderly, businesses, and at least one group of veterans were cheated out of millions of dollars.

Joseph Iorhemba Asan Jr. and Charles Ifeanyi Ogozy, who joined the Army Reserve in February 2018, were involved in the alleged transplant, which was first reported by Quartz.

Within a month of being recruited, the two slipped into a plan to “commit victim fraud in the United States,” according to a lawsuit uncovered by Quartz.

According to the court application, Asan and Ogozy raised approximately $ 3 million through two main programs: emailing companies and pretending to be a manager to persuade them to transfer funds; and by pretending to be someone else on dating sites to unwittingly dissuade older men and women from their money.

Although there is no shortage of stories of fraudsters targeting members of the U.S. military service – this author was the focus of a very poorly executed fraud involving cat fishers a few years ago – it is not often heard that they are members of the military ,

In one case, Asan and Ogozy reportedly emailed the treasurer of a Marine Corps veteran group who claimed to be the company’s CEO, and made them transfer $ 7,000 to a business account called Uxbridge Capital, LLC.

As Quartz reported, the same company name was used for several other attempts to defraud, including a chemical company in New Jersey. And so they got caught: the two perpetrators tried to get the business to transfer $ 422,000 through a broker in New York, but the bank alerted them and alerted the authorities about the sketchy transfer.

Asan and Ogozy were arrested in October 2019, and while a large federal jury accused Asan, Quartz reported that Ogozy was not charged, which could indicate the soldier is working with federal investigators.

It turns out that there is no honor among thieves.

,