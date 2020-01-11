2 American soldiers killed in Afghanistan

Loading...

Two U.S. soldiers were killed in Afghanistan when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device, the U.S.-led coalition in Kabul said in a statement.

Two soldiers were also injured in the incident in southern Kandahar province. The service members, who were conducting operations as part of the NATO Resolute Support mission, were not identified.

Between 12,000 and 13,000 American soldiers are currently serving in Afghanistan as part of a United States-led NATO mission to train, assist and advise Afghan forces.

There have been more than 2,400 deaths of American servicemen since the start of the longest American war in 2001. Last year was the deadliest in five years for the United States in Afghanistan, with 23 servicemen killed in operations in the country in 2019.

In late December, the Taliban claimed responsibility for the death of Sgt. 1st Class Michael J. Goble, died of injuries sustained during combat operations.

The latest reported casualties come as the United States resumes peace talks with the Taliban.

Trump has publicly announced that he wants to withdraw several thousand soldiers from the country. But more than 3,000 American soldiers have recently been deployed to the Middle East as tensions mount in the region after the American murder of an Iranian general.

