2 adult men sought for stealing 7 bottles of liquor from gas station in Village of Butler

BUTLER — The Village of Butler Law enforcement Division is investigating a retail theft that happened at the W Gas Cease on Thursday, April 16.

According to police, two suspects entered the small business all around 9:20 p.m., selected seven bottles of liquor, and introduced them at the front counter. Nevertheless, when the clerk seemed away, the suspects took the bottles and exited the shop without having spending.

The whole amount stole was $216.43.

Suspect #1: Male, black, center aged, 5’05” to 5’08” tall. He was carrying a baseball hat, blue clinical mask, multi-coloured hooded sweater, and jeans. The suspect walks with a limp.

Suspect #2: Male, black, approximately 20-25 a long time old, somewhere around 6’00” tall. He was donning a black hooded sweater with white pockets and a black wintertime hat.

The suspect car or truck is explained as a maroon or burgundy 4-door sedan older product, probably a Chevrolet Caprice or Mercury Grand Marquis

Anybody with data, similar incidents or that acknowledges the pictured folks and or motor vehicle be sure to make contact with the Village of Butler Police Division – Officer Biermann at 262-781-2431 Ext. 1103 or our dispatch middle at 262-446-5070 to converse with the Law enforcement Officer on duty.

43.104513

-88.066924