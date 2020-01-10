Loading...

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Two people aboard a helicopter were killed when the plane crashed into a backyard in Pennsylvania, the authorities said.

No one on site was injured in the Thursday night crash, Cumberland County spokesman John Bruetsch told the news stores. The district coroner, Charley Hall, confirmed that the two fatalities were the result of the crash.

Photos and videos from the crash site of news stores show a residential area that is part of Silver Spring Township, near Mechanicsburg. The helicopter crashed behind a house where people were at home at the time, Bruetsch said, and there was a large rubble field – but the building was not damaged.

The helicopter was not medical, Bruetsch said, but no further details about the origin were immediately available.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear and the identities of the two killed people were not immediately released. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board would investigate this, Bruetsch said.

Bruetsch said the investigation would be a “long and lengthy process.”

The corresponding press