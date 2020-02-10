2 $ 3.6 billion Metro Detroit shopping centers between Simon Property, Taubman

Two Metro Detroit shopping centers are included in a list of shopping centers that are part of a $ 3.6 billion deal between Simon Property Group and Taubman Realty.

The Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills and the Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi are both on the list:

Beverly Center – Los Angeles, California

Cherry Creek Mall – Denver, Colorado

City Creek Center – Salt Lake City, Utah

Country Club Plaza – Kansas City, Missouri

Dolphin Mall – Miami, Florida

Fair Oaks Mall – Fairfax, Virginia

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets – Auburn Hills, Michigan

International market place – Waikiki, Hawaii

International Plaza – Tampa, Florida

Stamford City Center – Stamford, Connecticut

Sunvalley Mall – Concord, California

The Gardens Mall – Palm Beach Gardens

The gardens on El Paseo – Palm Desert, California

The shopping center at Green Hills – Nashville, Tennessee

The mall at Millenia – Orlando, Florida

The shopping center at Short Hills – Short Hills, New Jersey

The mall in the university town center – Sarasota, Florida

The San Juan Shopping Center – San Juan, Puerto Rico

The shops at Belmond Charleston Place – Charleston, South Carolina

12 Oaks Mall – Novi, Michigan

Shore Shops – Naples, Florida

Westfarms – West Hartford, Connecticut

Simon Property Group and Taubman Realty announced on Monday that they have entered into a definitive agreement whereby Simon will acquire an 80 percent stake in Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.