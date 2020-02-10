2 $ 3.6 billion Metro Detroit shopping centers between Simon Property, Taubman

Two Metro Detroit shopping centers are included in a list of shopping centers that are part of a $ 3.6 billion deal between Simon Property Group and Taubman Realty.
The Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills and the Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi are both on the list:
- Beverly Center – Los Angeles, California
- Cherry Creek Mall – Denver, Colorado
- City Creek Center – Salt Lake City, Utah
- Country Club Plaza – Kansas City, Missouri
- Dolphin Mall – Miami, Florida
- Fair Oaks Mall – Fairfax, Virginia
- Great Lakes Crossing Outlets – Auburn Hills, Michigan
- International market place – Waikiki, Hawaii
- International Plaza – Tampa, Florida
- Stamford City Center – Stamford, Connecticut
- Sunvalley Mall – Concord, California
- The Gardens Mall – Palm Beach Gardens
- The gardens on El Paseo – Palm Desert, California
- The shopping center at Green Hills – Nashville, Tennessee
- The mall at Millenia – Orlando, Florida
- The shopping center at Short Hills – Short Hills, New Jersey
- The mall in the university town center – Sarasota, Florida
- The San Juan Shopping Center – San Juan, Puerto Rico
- The shops at Belmond Charleston Place – Charleston, South Carolina
- 12 Oaks Mall – Novi, Michigan
- Shore Shops – Naples, Florida
- Westfarms – West Hartford, Connecticut
Simon Property Group and Taubman Realty announced on Monday that they have entered into a definitive agreement whereby Simon will acquire an 80 percent stake in Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership.
