1st American patient to remove new coronavirus from the hospital, recovering

SEATTLE – The man who became the first American patient to be infected with the new virus from China, has left the hospital and said in a statement that he is getting better and looking forward to a normal life, according to a statement from the man at The Associated press on Monday.

The 35-year-old man thanked his doctors, nurses, and other staff at the Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Washington, about 48 miles (48 kilometers) north of Seattle, according to the statement by the unknown man who was at the AP by the hospital was given officials.

The unknown man fell ill after returning home from a visit to China and was hospitalized on January 20. He has been there since last Friday and is now in isolation at home, controlled by officials with the Snohomish Health District in coordination with the hospital.

“I’m home and keep getting better,” the man said. “I ask the media to respect my privacy and my desire not to be public.”

The man added: “I appreciate all public concerns, and I look forward to returning to my normal life.”

The hospital coordinates with American, national and local health officials about the care of the man.

The hospital refused to provide information about when he was discharged or the discharge process from the hospital.

