$1B Racine educational institutions referendum, topic to recount immediately after petition, passes by 4 votes

RACINE — By just five votes, the Racine Unified University District (RUSD) referendum of up to $1 billion was permitted on Election Working day, April 7. Immediately after a petition and recount, the referendum was approved Friday, April 24 — by a four-vote margin.

Programs involve working with far more than fifty percent of the dollars in excess of the following 30 a long time for development and renovations, including the want for heating and air conditioning updates, security updates, and roofing replacement.

Statement from RUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien

We are happy that the recount verified election day final results. I want to sincerely thank our neighborhood for your help. We are ready to get to work and place our extended-variety services program into action. This program will renovate Racine Unified and impression every single faculty and just about every student for years to appear. Our lecturers will at last be in a position to educate in 21st century discovering environments with the tools required to aid scholar success.

I also want to thank the a lot of team and community members who used 6 times hand-counting ballots to make certain the voices of our community customers have been heard.

