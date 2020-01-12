Gif: Youtube

With a name like Oldsmobile, it’s hard to shake the air of boredom. By 1989, GM was more than aware. At this point, however, it was difficult to cause a sensation with new technology like front-wheel drive. Everyone had seen that. But they hadn’t met most celebrity kids. And that’s exactly what Oldsmobile gave them.

The campaign was called “The New Generation of Oldsmobile,” and the idea was to convince shoppers that what the brand sold today had nothing to do with the boats the brand used to push that ” Olds “could somehow stand for youth.

How did Oldsmobile shoot your shot? They called big celebrities and asked if their kids would like one or two car ads. Okay, so the campaign didn’t really come together (it was actually the work of the great Chicago advertising agency Leo Burnett), but that was exactly the result.

And frankly, they have a lot of celebrity kids on board to advertise. Ringo Starr’s daughter is in one, Harry Belafonte’s son and daughter sing a duet about the Toronado Trofeo in another, Indy driver Gary Bettenhausen brings his son’s Cutlass Supreme to the chase as well. There are so many names that it is difficult to list them all.

All of this star power has paid off for Oldsmobile. An article in the L.A. Times from back then even said that celebrities called and asked to be mentioned in the campaign. It was so successful.

The idea that these ads could change the public image of the brand that sold the ninety-eight in your grandfather’s driveway seems a bit far-fetched, but the idea that Oldsmobile turned a corner was well-founded , In the late 1980s, GM used the brand called “Geriatric Ally” as a kind of test bench for driver-oriented technologies that were eventually used in vehicles designed and built worldwide. In 1988, Oldsmobile built Cutlass Supreme-Pace cars for the Indy 500, which included the world’s first heads-up display, and the late 1989 Toronado Trofeo got a damn touchscreen. 1989. That was more than thirty years ago.

Sure, these traits are nothing compared to the American car design revolution that the first Toronado produced, but you can tell that GM really tried to go the way. Whether it was enough to make the Toronado Trofeo a bond car or even a bond daughter car is up in the air.

As someone who wouldn’t be born for almost four years after these ads aired, I’m not terribly convinced that I would be convinced to consider a 1989 Cutlass, Eighty-Eight, or Toronado of them. It seems that the campaign was somewhat successful with the people old enough to have seen it back then, even if the band was only going to be fifteen years old. It’s a shame, but at least in Oldsmobile’s comeback campaign, people didn’t recognize the cars, unlike some other GM brand.

