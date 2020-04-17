198 deaths in Wisconsin due to COVID-19, 3,976 favourable scenarios, 40K+ negative

MILWAUKEE — There have been 189 deaths and 3,976 good conditions of COVID-19 in Wisconsin as of Friday, April 17.

The Milwaukee County coronavirus dashboard confirmed 2,022 beneficial instances of COVID-19 and 102 deaths in the county as of Friday early morning.

Sources to retain you educated about COVID-19

Click In this article to see the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

Click on Listed here to see the latest COVID-19 totals (current day-to-day at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Division of Health and fitness Providers.

If you have queries or fast demands connected to COVID-19, you can: Textual content COVID19 to 211-211 Visit 211Wisconsin.org Simply call 211. Phone volumes are large, be sure to be patient and consider to use the text or on-line possibilities 1st.



CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and worldwide information on COVID-19.

Useful cell phone quantities

Milwaukee Wellbeing Office: 414-286-3521

If you have shed a occupation and need assistance with unemployment: 414-435-7069

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Documented diseases have ranged from delicate indicators to significant disease and demise for verified coronavirus disorder 2019 (COVID-19) instances. These symptoms may well appear 2-14 days right after exposure (dependent on the incubation interval of MERS-CoV viruses).