(Photo by: Brett Lloyd)

1975 are ready to release their new album Notes on a conditional form February 21. Now, however, the group is looking for couples to be in a music video for an unannounced single.

The 1975 released three songs in 2019. “People”, “Frail State Of Mind” and “The 1975”. The latter presents a monologue by climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The Dirty Hit label of 1975 sent a tweet asking people to submit information and a photo of themselves and their partner. The label says they are shooting in London on January 18 and are looking for couples to star in the video.

“We are shooting a new video @ the1975 in London on January 18. We are looking for couples to be part of the video, if you would like to participate, please send your name, address, age and a photo of you and your other half to ( protected by e-mail) “

We have no idea the title of the song. Given that they are asking for couples, we can assume that the subject can be romantic.

The 1975 and their Dirty Hit label have just announced a change of plans. The European tour planned for the spring is now postponed. The dates will now take place in October. The reason given is to give more time to complete their next album Notes On A Conditional Form, scheduled for February 21.

The 1975 and Dirty Hit went on Instagram to, unfortunately, announce the postponement of certain European dates for their next tour. The underlying reasoning, however, is valid. The 1975 wants to offer the best performance and the best product with notes on a conditional form.

Due to the time required to complete the recording of the next album “Notes On A Conditional Form”, we decided to move the European tour from 1975 from February 2020 to October 2020.

We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause and hope that everyone can do the new shows.

We understand that this will be a cause of upheaval, but rest assured that the delay will make the best shows possible.

Thank you in advance for your understanding and we look forward to seeing you in October. All original tickets remain valid. For all those who cannot make the new dates, you can get refunds at your original point of sale.

British dates in February remain unchanged. A complete and updated list of dates is below. You can get your tickets here. You can also pre-order the new album Notes on a conditional form scheduled for February 21 here.

The dates of 1975 in New Zealand and Australia:

01 / 27- Auckland, New Zealand @ Laneway Festival

02/01 – Brisbane, Australia @ Laneway

02/02 – Sydney, Australia @ Laneway Festival

02/07 – Port Adelaide, Australia @ Laneway Festival Adelaide

08/02 – Melbourne, Australia @ Laneway Festival

02/09 – Fremantle, Australia @ Laneway Festival

European dates from 1975:

02/15 – Nottingham, United Kingdom @ Motorpoint Arena

16/02 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom @ Utilita Arena

02/17 – Leeds, United Kingdom @ First Direct Arena

19/02 – Bournemouth, United Kingdom @ Bournemouth International Center

02/21 – London, United Kingdom @ The O2

02 / 22- London, United Kingdom @ The O2

02/23 – Cardiff, United Kingdom @ Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

25/02 – Birmingham, United Kingdom @ Birmingham Arena

02/26 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena

02/28 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ Manchester Arena

02/29 – Aberdeen, UK @ P&J Live

03/01 – Glasgow, United Kingdom @ SSE Hydro

03/03 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

06/18 – Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic @ Rock for People Festival

07/09 – Stavern, Norway @ Stavernfestivalen AS

07/10 – Stavern, Norway @ Stavernfestivalen AS

07/11 – Stavern, Norway @ Stavernfestivalen AS

03/10 – Barcelona, ​​Spain @ Sant Jordi Club

05/10 – Madrid, Spain @ Wizink Center

10/06 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena

08/10 – Paris, France @ Zenith De Paris

10/09 – Antwerp, Germany @ Lotto Arena

11/11 – Dusseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

10/12 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

10/14 – Frankfurt am Main, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle

10/15 – Berlin, Germany @ Velodrome

10/17 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle 622

19/10 – Milan, Italy @ Factory

10/21 – Warsaw, Poland @ Stodola

10/23 – Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer

10/24 – München, Germany @ Zenith

10/26 – Tallinn, Estonia @ Saku Arena

10/28 – Helsinki, Finland @ Helsinki Ice Hall

10/31 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet

11/1 – Oslo, Norway @ Oslo Spektrum Arena

How would you feel for yourself and your partner in a 1975 video? Make it sound below!

