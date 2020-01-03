1958 Plymouth Fury from the movie "Christine" is approved by the devil, costs a few souls

Loading...

Most famous cars used in blockbusters had a positive role, including K.I.T.T., General Lee and the Ectomobile. But not Christine, a 1958 Plymouth Fury who played in "Christine".

Approved by the devil himself, the vehicle is featured in the 1983 movie, directed by John Carpenter and based on Stephen King's novel, now on sale, with Mecum listed for the Kissimmee event taking place in Florida from 2 until January 12.

Reportedly, the only documented "Christine" movie car out there, with the right paperwork and proof of ownership of Polar Films, the Fury should sell for $ 400,000- $ 500,000 according to the auction house estimates. Everything is correct for the film days, except the "Beware of me, I am pure angry, I am Christine" sticker on the rear bumper, which is there to attract more attention.

The 62-year-old classic Plymouth, which was favored by Stephen King over the more popular 1950's Thunderbirds or Galaxies, was restored and has a red paint finish and a white roof. The interior follows the same color combination and power is supplied by the Wedge V8 engine with small block, with 4-barrel carburetors, Offenhauser intake manifold and TorqueFlite automatic transmission. It is also equipped with power brakes and power steering.

Regarding the way it ended up in the part of the used car market, the auction house explains that it was given away in a promotion lot that "Christine" promotes on New Year's Eve. About 40,000 people participated in the sweepstakes and Scott Edminster was named the winner.

Aside from "Christine," the Fury appeared in the "Cat's Eye," a new adaptation following one of Stephen King's novels.

