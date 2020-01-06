'1917', 'Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood' win Golden Globes - Entertainment - Austin 360

Loading...

The 77th Golden Globes were intended as a coronation for Netflix. Instead, a couple of great epics were honored on Sunday, while the technically stunning World War 19 story “1917” by Sam Mendes won the best photo, drama and radiant fable of Quentin Tarantino “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” the best film, comedy or musical.

The victories for “1917” were a surprise and surpassed the favorites such as Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story”, the leading nominee with six nods, and Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman”. Both are acclaimed Netflix releases but only took home one prize for Laura Dern’s supportive performance as a divorce lawyer in “Marriage Story.” “The Irishman” was excluded.

“1917” also won the best director for Mendes. The film is made in angry long shots, creating the impression that the film unfolds in one long shot.

“I hope this means that people will pop up and see it on the big screen, as it was meant to be,” said Mendes, whose film will be nationally expanded on Friday.

Although around 1969 Manson murders “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” was classified as a comedy and had an easier path to victory than the more competitive drama category. Brad Pitt won best supporting actor, his first acting sphere since he won ’12 Monkeys’ in 1996, filling up his front-runner status for the Oscars. Tarantino also won the best scenario.

“I wanted to take my mother, but I couldn’t, because every woman I’m standing next to says I’m dating, so it would just be uncomfortable,” Pitt said.

Ricky Gervais, who organized the NBC broadcast ceremony for the fifth time, started the evening with an explosively charged plea against hypocrisy and told the winners to admit thanking their agent and their god. But all night the winners seized their moment to talk about current events, including the forest fires in Australia, the increasing tensions with Iran, the rights of women and the importance of LGBT pioneers.

Patricia Arquette, a winner for her performance in Hulu’s “The Act,” referred to the targeted assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in the United States, saying that history would not remember the day before the Globes, but “a country on the brink of war. “She urged everyone to vote in the November presidential election.

Gervais opened the show by stating that Netflix had taken over Hollywood. given its impressive 34 nominations entering the Globes. “I have to be used to this show when I go outside:” Well done, Netflix. You win everything tonight, “he said.

It turned out he was wrong. Netflix won only two prizes: the victory of Dern plus one for the performance of Olivia Colman in “The Crown”. It was a clear hiccup for the streaming service, which wants to get its first best photo at the Academy Awards next month.

Instead, prices were widely distributed among traditional Hollywood studios, indie labels such as A24, cable weights such as HBO and relative newcomers such as Hulu.

Renee Zelleweger (“Judy”) took the best actress home in a drama, her fourth Globe. But as always with the Globes, there were surprises. Taron Egerton, regularly on the awards circuit this year, won the best actor in a comedy or musical for his Elton John in “Rocketman” – an honor many had linked to Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”).

Awkwafina, the star of the hit indie family drama “The Farewell,” became the first woman of Asian descent to win the best actress in a comedy or musical. “If there is anything, if I fall into difficult times, I can sell it,” said Awkwafina, who received the prize.

The Egyptian-American actor Ramy Youssef won the best actor in a comedy series for his Hulu show “Ramy” (on Gervais’s advice, he said: “Allahu akbar.”) But the winners were largely white, something the Globes criticized.

Michelle Williams, who won the best actress in a limited series for ‘Fosse / Verdon’, stood up for women’s reproductive rights in her acceptance speech.

“When it’s time to vote, do it in your own interest,” Williams said. “It’s what men have been doing for years, that’s why the world is so much like them.”

Best actor has been the most competitive category this year, with nominees like Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”) and Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”). But Joaquin Phoenix won for his loose legs in the division, but hugely popular ‘Joker’. Phoenix gave a crawling speech that began crediting the HFPA with the vegan meal served during the ceremony.

Dern’s best female supporting role for her performance as a divorce lawyer in “Marriage Story” was her fifth Globe. Jennifer Lopez, the star of “Hustlers”, refused her victory, her first major acting prize.

Best actor in a limited series went to Russell Crowe for the Showtime series ‘The Loudest Voice’. He was not present because of furious forest fires in his native Australia.

“Make no mistake, the tragedy that is taking place in Australia is based on climate change,” said Crowe in a statement from presenters Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge succeeded her Emmy trek by winning the best comedy series and the best actress in a comedy series. She thanked former President Barack Obama for placing “Fleabag” on his best-of-2019 list. With a grin, she added, “As some of you may know, he has always been on mine.”

HBO had a great night. “Chernobyl” won the best limited series and for the performance of Stellan Skarsgrd. The second season of “Succession” surpassed Netflix’s “The Crown” and Apple TV Plus “first Globe nominee,” The Morning Show. Brian Cox, the Rupert Murdoch-like patriarch of ‘Succession’, also won the best actor in a drama series.

The best foreign film went to Bong Joon Ho’s ‘Parasite’, the winning sensation of Cannes Palme d’Or from South Korea. Although it is an organization of foreign journalists, the HFPA does not include foreign films in its top categories, excluding “Parasite”, probably a best nominee for photos at next month’s Oscars.

“Once you’ve overcome the inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you’ll be introduced to so many more amazing movies,” said Bong, speaking by a translator.

Tom Hanks, also nominated for his supporting turn as Fred Rogers in ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’, received the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime award. The Carol Burnett Award, a similar honorary prize for television performance, went to Ellen DeGeneres. She was touched by Kate McKinnon who said that the DeGeneres example led her in her own coming-out.

“The only thing that made it less scary was watching Ellen on TV,” McKinnon said.

Hanks’ speech had its own emotional moment when he saw his wife and four children sitting at a table near the stage and choked.

“A man is blessed that the family is in the front,” said Hanks.

Elton John and Bernie Taupin won the toughest fight of the evening and defeated Beyonce and Taylor Swift. Their “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” won the best song. “It’s the first time I’ve ever won a prize with him,” said Elton about his partner for writing songs. “Ever”

The approximately 90 members of the HFPA who are entitled to vote traditionally have little in common with the nearly 9,000 industry professionals who are part of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The HFPA is known to calculate the show with as much star power as possible, and sometimes even to reward the “The Tourist” and “Burlesque”.

Sunday’s show may have added to that history with an unexpected prize for “Missing Link” for the best animated film about films such as “Toy Story 4” and “Frozen 2.” No one was more surprised than his director, Chris Butler. “I’m stunned,” he said.

But the Globes can be unusually influential this year. The shortened time frame of this year’s award season (the Oscars are 9 February) brings the Globes and the Academy Awards closer. Voting for Oscar nominations began on Thursday. Voters would certainly watch.

They could not see much of one thing: female filmmakers. Only men were nominated for the best director and none of the 10 films for the best photo was directed by a woman. Time’s Up, the activist group that debuted in black-clad Globes 2018, called the omission “unacceptable.”