‘1917’ Might Beat the Blockbusters for the VFX Oscar

What do you think of when you think of a film with special effects? It is probably something that is in space, or on a distant planet, full of creatures that could only be represented by steady hands, meticulous eyes, and a decent server farm. Or perhaps you imagine something more grounded than aliens and orcs, instead a British nanny who floats over London, or a team of dinosaurs stalking two children through an amusement park kitchen, or a man who lives backwards while he travels through time.

It may seem like there is a clear obvious answer here, but it really isn’t. Visual effects are so immersed in the cinema that there are few or no genres that they have not touched. But when it comes to how they are perceived, how they are valued, things are much different, especially when it comes to the Oscars. Every year the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences presents one film for achieving visual effects; sometimes it is a great action adventure film, sometimes it is a cerebral science fiction film, rarely is the offer that also wins Best Picture. The films that have done this in recent memory include Titanic, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, and … that’s about it. Another film was added on Sunday.

This year’s nominees for the Visual Effects Oscar are three non-surprising popcorn movies generated by Disney – Avengers: Endgame, The Lion King and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – and two nominees for the best photo: Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Sam Mendes’ First World War thriller 1917. The latter has to compete against fierce competition, not only from the Scorsese film, but also from Parasite, Joker, Little Women and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. But of all, Mendes’ film, with its Academy-friendly subject and stellar execution, seems ready to win the grand prize.

The bigger issue then is determining how well 1917 will do in the VFX category. In one corner there are three hugely successful blockbusters, each of which has earned more than $ 1 billion worldwide (Endgame is a record holder, with a global cash return that exceeds $ 2 billion); two of those films are large genre action films, and one is a reboot of a Disney classic made entirely in virtual reality. Then you have a war epic, cut to appear as one continuous shot, and a stoic mob drama, in which his septuagenarian actors play much younger characters thanks to the aging technology. Who will win? To find out what the golden statue takes home on Sunday evening, it helps to look back at how the Academy collectively values ​​the craft of visual effects in film.

The prize exists, in one form or another, since the first Oscars ceremony in 1929. The Best Picture winner Wings, a silent drama from the First World War, also won a prize for ‘technical effects’ that year. It lasted up to nine hours. years later, a special effects category was established and the Academy honored a number of fairly forgettable films in the first three decades of the prize. (The Wizard of Oz and Gone With the Wind both lost to … The Rains Came? Sure.) After the category was renamed a ‘visual effects’ award in 1963, the winners were much more memorable: Mary Poppins, 2001: A Space Odyssey, ET the Extra Terrestrial, Who Roger Roger, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Jurassic Park, Forrest Gump, Titanic and The Matrix, to name a few. These were all game changers; they made human actors dance with animated characters, made the vast space appear, resuscitated deceased figures long ago and introduced the concept of ‘bullet time’. They were not all shoo-ins for a Best Picture nomination, but they were all blockbusters.

