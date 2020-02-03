‘1917’, ‘Joker’ dominates the 2020 BAFTA Awards

Sam Mendes’ First World War 1917 movie was at the top of the 2020 BAFTA Awards in London last night. The film was named best film and best British film and also received awards for director, cinematography, production design, sound and special visual effects.

Joker took home three trophies, including Leading Actor for Joaquin Phoenix and Original Score for Hildur Guðnadóttir, while Parasite Film Not won in the English language and the original screenplay. The acting categories were predictable, with Renée Zellweger as lead actor for Judy, Brad Pitt for once supporting actor for once … in Hollywood and Laura Dern who won supporting actress for the wedding story.

During his acceptance speech, Phoenix took the opportunity to address the lack of diversity among the nominees at the BAFTAs this year. “The Baftas have already supported my career very well and I am very grateful,” said Phoenix when he entered the stage at Royal Albert Hall. “But I have to say that I feel in conflict too, because so many of my co-actors who deserve it don’t have the same privilege. I think we’re sending a very clear message to color people that you’re not welcome here.”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hAh0FSfc4Ls [/ embed]

He added, “I am ashamed to say that I am part of the problem … I have not done everything in my power to ensure that the sets I am working on are included.”

Rebel Wilson, who presented the prize for Best Director, also commented on the lack of female filmmakers in the category. “I look at the exceptional, daring talent nominated in this category and I don’t think I could do what they do,” Wilson joked before announcing the fully male nominees. “Frankly, I just don’t have the balls.”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XTXfcFe4Tbc [/ embed]

As Pitt was unable to attend the award ceremony in London, his co-star Margot Robbie accepted his trophy and read a pre-written speech from the actor. “Hey Great Britain, you heard you just became single, welcome to the club,” read Robbie on behalf of Pitt. “I wish you the best with the divorce settlement.” She added, “He says he’s going to call this Harry, because he’s really excited to take it back to the United States. His words aren’t mine.”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-JA3_QBfjG8 [/ embed]

A full list of BAFTA winners is available here.