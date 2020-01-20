19 vacation photos that will prove to Jillian Michaels that Lizzo is leading her best life

Lizzo lives the good life. Although her weight / size / shape was most recently in the headlines because celebrity trainer Jillian Michaels decided not to talk about it so positively, Lizzo is not worried about the criticism or comments. She believes she loves her body the way it is, and her fans feel the same.

Michaels sticks to her story / feelings and believes that it is not good to focus on the ‘good things’ of Lizzo’s figure. She is not at all impressed by the idea of ​​embracing an ‘unhealthy’ mate, although Michaels, as far as we know, has no personal knowledge of Lizzo’s medical information.

In any case, Lizzo does her thing, climbs them in the charts and takes them free to travel. These 19 photos of the musician on vacation prove that she feels pretty good about herself and what she looks like. Take that, Jillian.

19 Sunbathing beauty

Via: twitter.com

Lizzo looks beautiful in her red dot bikini. The sun is hot and so is Lizzo. She absorbs some rays and feels the warmth on her smooth skin. You don’t have to cover yourself if the sun makes everyone so steamy. As soon as Lizzo gets enough sweat, she can splash around in the ocean.

18 Sand and smile

Via: twitter.com

With such a smile, it is clear that Lizzo is having a good time while traveling. She sunbathes on the sand and looks happy and cool. When the singer has time to get away, she makes the most of her free time. Chilling is exactly what she had in mind.

17 Lizzo and her ladies

Via: twitter.com

Lizzo and her friends make this girl’s trip an unforgettable experience. They chill by the pool and look cute in their bathing suits and sunglasses. Maybe Lizzo paid the bill so that her besties could go on holiday with her. That would be super generous to her and they would certainly appreciate it.

16 attractions in the city

Via: TMZ.com

The lively Lizzo is located in the big city, surrounded by tall buildings and a bustling crowd. She is always up for something new, so if she is not on the beach on vacation, the city atmosphere creates a different atmosphere. Lizzo looks great in her white blazer as she shops shop windows and looks at the coolest new restaurants.

15 Sippin ’In Her Sweats

Via: twitter.com

A lady does not have to dress fancy to enjoy the best champagne. Lizzo lives the good life comfortably while she buzzes with a blush of the water view. This gal is doing well, so when she travels, she is doing well. It must be nice to have such blessings.

14 Sky’s The Limit

Via: twitter.com

What a beautiful view … oh and the blue sky is beautiful too! Lizzo looks great with her long hair and fashionable dress. She is special somewhere and as breathtaking as possible. When this woman sees the world, she shares spectacular pictures like this with her fans. We may never get to work, but at least we can stand the experience of Lizzo.

13 thrill seekers

Via: youtube.com

Going to the beach is more than sitting on an easy chair with an icy drink. This babe makes it happen and she’s not afraid to have some fun. Lizzo and a friend are ready to release some adrenaline. They are enthusiastic about the adventure that they are going to start.

12 Drying

Via: twitter.com

Lizzo had fun in the ocean, now she has to find the perfect spot on the sand to enjoy the sun. She has her beach towel ready and she is going to claim her room for the afternoon. With good weather to enjoy, Lizzo can spend the whole day doing virtually nothing.

11 living in Las Vegas

Via: hauteliving.com

Las Vegas is the place to party. There is nothing to stop someone while they visit ‘Sin City’, so Lizzo will let go with the others and make it happen. She looks cute in her sparkling dress and that smile shows that she is already enjoying herself.

10 Camo Queen

Via: twitter.com

This camo pattern looks cute on Lizzo. While she is hanging by the pool, her camo outfit is casual and seems comfortable. Lizzo likes to look stylish and bold, and this look nails it. She can later slip into a swimsuit so she can splash around in the pool.

9 afternoons outdoors

Via: twitter.com

It looks like a wonderful afternoon for Lizzo to spend some time outside. She enjoys the sun and feels free. It looks like she’s sitting at a table, so maybe she’s about to eat something. A nice lunch under the sun is always nice.

8 Flying high

Via: popsugar.com

Lizzo is ready to board the plane with her cute stuffed animal for the ride. Who knows where she is going, but she is sure she will have a great time while she is away. Lizzo doesn’t try to hide from fans in that outrageous outfit. She can’t be absorbed anyway, so why do you do things calmly?

7 Private Jet Joy

Via: people.com

Lizzo has a lot of loot, so she has the means to travel in style. Her private jet must be a joy and Lizzo has the space for herself. She can do what she wants and has enough space to relax. Flying coach is a thing of the past for this girl.

6 selfies while propping up her things

Via: rnews.co.uk

A fan saw his favorite singer at the airport. She is more than happy to take a sweet selfie with him, and this moment has certainly made his day. Lizzo seems to be a real person, so when she sees her fans, she is grateful for their support. Say Cheese!”

5 Green for going out in the city

Via: pinterest.com

Lizzo looks beautiful in the green, so when she is on vacation, she can completely dress up for dinner, dance and other evening events. There is always something extra special about Lizzo’s wardrobe and she is wearing it well. This girl has a lot of confidence, and she shows it with her clothing choices.

4 Big Apple Adventure

Via: popsugar.com

Lizzo leaves the hotel and she is ready for a fun day exploring the big city. Her overall look is chic and refined and her smile illuminates the street. When Lizzo is out and about, her fans have to do a double take when they see her pass by.

3 Chillin ’Out On Her Time Off

Via: thegentlewoman.co.uk

Lizzo looks comfortable while sitting on a chair while on vacation. It is not necessary to book activities all day, because sometimes a girl just wants to relax. If she’s tired of hanging out, Lizzo can do some sightseeing or spend time at her hotel.

2 Beautiful on her vacation

Via: bestofcomicbooks.com

Lizzo embraces a colorful look in this rainbow blouse. Her yellow eye makeup adds to the mix and her long hair is attractive and seductive. Lizzo looks great during her vacation and thanks to the free time she can restart and relax. Once she is back on stage, she will be better than ever.

1 Pool time

Via: twitter.com

It is pool time for the singer while she is swimming and splashing in the water. Lizzo’s white bikini is revealing, but she’s not too shy to show off her shape. When Lizzo comes out of the pool, she can spend some time lounging or getting along with the rest of her day.