19 secrets of couples who stay together forever

Loading...

Any long-time couple you know will agree that marriage takes work and that respect and kindness are the keys to a successful union. Here’s more to ponder. 1. Never underestimate the value of asking your partner how their day went. Delights do not become less nice simply because they become routine. At the end of the day, even if you feel like nobody cares about everything you do, at least you know that your partner will not only care but will want to know more. Some fights are just fights. They don’t have to be market breakers. You can be madly in love with a person and still be mad at that person. Fighting doesn’t have to spell “The End”. Couples who stay together choose relationship over conflict. Accept that relationships come with obligations. You may not want to do everything your partner wants you to do with him – professional events, watching sports he likes, even shopping – but you know also that it makes them happy to have you by their side, which is worth it. But be honest about the events that you strongly believe your partner should attend. Not everything can be a must. He or she can tell you that it is really important that you attend a family birthday party every year, but that you will live if you refuse a friend’s invitation to the Super Bowl party. You both should be honest about this. Small surprise purchases go a long way. Does your partner like mint and chocolate chip ice cream? Picking up a few while you’re at the store shows that you were thinking of yourself during your boring daily chores like replenishing milk. Do not force group or double dates when all couples are not friends. You don’t have to share the same friends. It’s OK to always go out alone with your friends, even if you all have others. Guys don’t have to be friends just because you are, and not every conversation is a group conversation anyway. Kiss hello before you do anything else when you get home. Say goodbye when you leave, it’s always the nicest if he or she has to go to work earlier but stops to kiss you quickly while trying not to wake up. Or when he accompanies you to the door when you go out. And an immediate kiss when you get together at the end of the day means you care about each other above all else. Sometimes you have to say no to invitations to spend time together because your calendar is empty one night doesn’t mean you have to accept the plans if someone asks. Life is busy. It’s nice to use this free time to be just together. Treat their family like yours. They like to know that you consider them a family. And your partner will love to see you treat them like yours. Call or send SMS from time to time. Spend time with them when your partner is not there. More “I love you” is better than less. Three words that never get old. You are not going to say it too much. 11. Be sympathetic when your partner is sick, which may mean that you are canceling your dinners and picking up some soup. Maybe that means running to the pharmacy for more cough drops. Do not complain. No one gets sick on purpose, and if the situation were reversed, you know they would take care of you. Take on more errands / housework when the other is overwhelmed at work. No, you don’t want to do laundry, but you do it to make your partner’s life easier. And by checking off certain things from your mutual to-do list, you will be more likely to do things that you really like together when his schedule is released. In addition, you will also have a crazy period at some point, and it will all end at the end. Do not make jokes at the expense of others, be respectful and think about what he would like you to share with a group. They are your partner, not your punch line.14. Be on time. Many meaningless fights can be avoided by being on time. Start getting ready 20 minutes earlier than you think. Chances are you or your partner, or someone at the party you meet, is sensitive to punctuality, so be there when you say it so you don’t appear rude. If someone speaks badly of your partner, defend him, even if you are generally too polite to correct people or to denounce them out of rudeness, sometimes you have to make an exception. After all, you are supposed to be each other’s biggest supporters. Stay informed about your individual projects. Are you going to stop and say hello to a friend on Saturday? Great, have fun. But tell him where you are going to be (1) they don’t care and (2) they know you won’t be there if he wants to make his own plans. It is not a question of asking permission – it is a matter of courtesy because you always want to rest knowing that your partner is alive and well and has no problems. Choose not to fight when you travel.The beautiful hotel you booked turned out to be not very pleasant at all. Or he or she forgot to pack your toiletry bag as they said. You can get cranky and be “that couple” going out at the airport, or you can realize that you have a good story or joke inside. Be spontaneous, make dinner reservations for the two of you at the last minute. Or simply stroll through your favorite restaurant and eat at the bar. Surprise him with baseball tickets. Keeping things unexpected makes it even more fun to be with the person you love. Love each other unconditionally. Sometimes it’s that simple. Watch four real couples reveal their secrets for staying together in the video above.

Any long-time couple you know will agree that marriage takes work and that respect and kindness are the keys to a successful union. Here’s more to ponder.

1. Never underestimate the value of asking your partner how their day went.

Delights do not become less nice simply because they become routine. At the end of the day, even if you feel like nobody cares about everything you do, at least you know that your partner will not only care, but wants to know more.

2. Some fights are just fights. They don’t have to be transaction breakers.

You can be madly in love with a person and still be mad at that person. Fighting doesn’t have to spell “The End”. Couples who stay together choose relationship over conflict.

3. Accept that relationships are subject to obligations.

You may not want to do everything your partner wants you to do with him – professional events, watching sports he likes, even shopping – but you also know that it makes them happy to have you at their sides, making them worth it.

4. But be honest about the events you strongly believe your partner should attend.

Not everything can be a must. He or she can tell you that it is really important that you attend a family birthday party every year, but that you will live if you refuse a friend’s invitation to the Super Bowl party. You both should be honest.

5. Small surprise purchases go a long way.

Does your partner like mint chocolate chip ice cream? Picking up a few while you’re at the store shows that you were thinking of yourself during your boring daily chores like replenishing milk.

6. Do not force group or double dates when all the couples are not friends.

You don’t have to share the same friends. It’s OK to always go out alone with your friends, even if you all have others. Guys don’t have to be friends just because you are, and not every conversation is a group conversation anyway.

7. Kiss each other before you do anything else when you get home. Say goodbye when you leave.

It’s always the nicest thing if he has to go to work very early but stops to kiss you quickly while trying not to wake up. Or when he accompanies you to the door when you go out. And an immediate kiss when you get together at the end of the day means you care about each other above all else.

8. Sometimes you have to say no to invitations to spend time together.

Just because your calendar is empty overnight doesn’t mean you have to accept the plans if someone asks. Life is busy. It’s nice to use this free time to be just together.

9. Treat their family like yours.

They like to know that you consider them a family. And your partner will love to see you treat them like yours. Call or send SMS from time to time. Spend time with them when your partner is not there.

10. More “I love you” is better than less.

Three words that never get old. You are not going to say it too much.

11. Be sympathetic when your loved one is sick.

Maybe that means canceling dinner plans and picking up soup. Maybe that means running to the pharmacy for more cough drops. Do not complain. No one gets sick on purpose, and if the situation was reversed, you know they would take care of you.

12. Take on more errands / housework when the other is overwhelmed at work.

No, you don’t want to do laundry, but you do it to make your partner’s life easier. And by checking off certain things from your mutual to-do list, you will be more likely to do things that you really like together when his schedule is released. Plus, you will have a crazy period at some point, and it will all end.

13. Don’t make jokes at the expense of others.

Be respectful and think about what he would like you to share with a group. They are your partner, not your punch line.

14. Be on time.

Many meaningless fights can be avoided by being on time. Start getting ready 20 minutes earlier than you think. Chances are you or your partner, or someone at the party you’re having, is sensitive to punctuality, so be there when you say it so you don’t appear rude.

15. If someone speaks badly of your loved one, defend them.

Even if you are generally too polite to correct people or to speak out rudely, sometimes you have to make an exception. After all, you are supposed to be everyone’s biggest supporters.

16. Keep each other informed of your individual projects.

Are you going to stop and say hello to a friend on Saturday? Great, have fun. But tell him where you are going to be (1) they don’t care and (2) they know you won’t be there if he wants to make his own plans. It’s not a question of permission – it’s a question of courtesy because you always want to rest knowing that your partner is alive and well and has no problems.

17. Choose not to fight when you travel.

The beautiful hotel you booked turned out to be not very pleasant at all. Or he or she forgot to pack your toiletry bag as they said. You may get cranky and be “that couple” going out at the airport, or you may realize that you will have a good story or joke inside in the future.

18. Be spontaneous.

Make dinner reservations for the two of you at the last minute. Or simply stroll through your favorite restaurant and eat at the bar. Surprise him with baseball tickets. Keeping things unexpected makes it even more fun to be with the person you love.

19. Love yourself unconditionally.

Sometimes it’s really that simple.

Watch four real couples reveal their secrets for staying together in the video above.

.