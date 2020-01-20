19 Myths about the nightlife of Amsterdam

Amsterdam: often misunderstood because of the conflicting reputation, this city offers so much more than just crazy parties and pampering. It is a city full of life, history and beauty.

Although the red-light district is what most people know about Amsterdam, there are plenty of myths around it that simply aren’t true. It remains a European city that is rather lax about its rules, but these rules are largely applicable within institutions. In addition, the city has put some of the less savory things to the test that most expect from an apparently lawless region.

In an effort to correct the stereotypes that surround this beautiful city, here are 19 truths about myths that are simply not present in this time.

19 bars are not open 24 hours a day

It’s just not true! Although the party atmosphere here is abundant, it is nothing like you would expect at a spring break location or summer destination. On the contrary, the bars usually close around three in the morning and it is rare that you will find an establishment that keeps their doors open 24 hours in a row.

18 Not everything is permitted in public places, you cannot just enjoy everywhere

Sorry to disappoint those who thought they could scam everywhere in the city … This is not entirely the case either. The police in Amsterdam will not hesitate to give quotes for breaking their laws, and this kind of indulgence is limited to coffee shops. Find one and you are home-free.

17 There is a police presence, it is not just anarchy all the time

It is perhaps surprising to hear that there is indeed police in a place like Amsterdam. Whether they are on horseback or driving around casually, they do exist and abide by the laws. This city has limitations like any other, and it is nothing but recklessness to book a quick trip without realizing it.

16 The red-light district is the size of all things with the ‘R’ rating

Even this has been cleaned up considerably since his concept. The Red Light District is still part of Amsterdam’s culture, but it is much more private than you would expect. Don’t expect shows on the floor in the windows or fiery behavior on the street – you have to book a private show and pay for all that craziness.

15 The ‘safe zone’ appoints police officers to perform complete searches, contrary to what is often thought

The term “police officer” is not used loosely, in this city or anywhere else. They still reserve the right to look for houses, cars, etc., just like their job. Above all, they want the city to be safe – for both travelers and locals. This means that they reserve the right to do what is necessary to guarantee such an idea.

14 coffee shops and cafés require that visitors are older than 18 to enjoy

Surprise! There is no timeless limit in Amsterdam. You still have to be a certain age to enjoy certain, ahem, activities … This is not negotiable. The age limit is there to protect both visitors and the establishment, and don’t even think about trying to find a fake ID.

13 All partygoers stay inside until around 11 p.m.

If you are specifically looking for a party, get ready to stay up late. Many people believe that as soon as the sun goes down, the real Amsterdam comes alive. This is also not entirely true. After about 11 p.m. the partygoers start leaving their homes, and this is when you either want to lie in bed or are ready to go on the street.

12 Transport is much easier than most people make

Traveling through Amsterdam is also not as intimidating as it seems. It requires thinking and planning a bit in advance, but it is not impossible. Plus, if you stay in the city, you can probably walk to most places. With some research and help from the local population it should be a breeze to travel around.

11 less than 10% of the population participate in the same things that tourists do

All the ‘admit’ we were talking about earlier? Less than ten percent of the population actually does it – which means that it mainly exists to keep tourists happy. Certain industries even flourished with the help of tourist income. Consider that the next time you plan a trip to an Amsterdam coffee shop!

10 Speaking of the red-light district, it is much safer these days

The regime has been tightened a bit when it comes to the Red Light District. You can expect to see exactly what you think you would see, but it is not as flashy and boisterous as it once was. There are now laws and regulations to create a safer space for everyone.

9 It is also one of the oldest and most beautiful locations in the city

This city is full of surprises and the local beauty is certainly one of them. The red-light district is one of the oldest locations in the city – if you could not tell by the buildings – and it is also the most picturesque. Red light aside, this city has a lot to offer when it comes to photogenic places.

8 Don’t be fooled, Heineken is not the only beer available

For some reason, tourists think that Amsterdam is full of Heineken. This myth could even prevent you from trying some really great brews, given the chance at a local bar. For now, leave Heineken and try some locally brewed goodness instead.

7 Dutch people are not common to outsiders unless a reason is given

The cruel line of the Dutch seems to be another myth that often pops up on travelers’ radars. There is simply no truth in this and if there is anything, it is the ignorance of tourists that will ultimately put them in a bad mood. Be respectful and polite and you will be surprised how nice people can be.

6 Most tricks are rejected Alleys, not in full view

If you want to see these kind of tricks from the Red Light District, you can expect to see them through alleys instead of windows. The alleys are still full of employees who are ready to respond to a variety of offers, and it is a well-known fact that making deals and negotiating is all part of the industry.

5 There are both men and women on the street until around 8 p.m.

It’s not like men are the only ones walking the streets at night. Although the gender ratio drops considerably when it comes to women who are out after 8 p.m., it does not mean that it is a male-dominated city. This is another myth that does not contain water.

4 There are, Ahem, certain ‘shows’ tourists can register privately

We have vaguely referred to this before and it is a fact … Amsterdam offers a number of very interesting entertainment shows. Don’t be surprised when these ‘shows’ also become interactive, just like the culture of a live show in a private establishment. The things that are legal here differ greatly from other cities.

3 Surprisingly, brothels are still a local custom

Even more for the locals instead of tourists. Brothels are surprisingly a local hit and it is not surprising that regulars turn up every week. Although these are not normally places where tourists go, they do exist and are still legal throughout Amsterdam. What happens behind closed doors remains behind closed doors.

2 You don’t get caught in a cafe and for concerned tourists, ‘Space Cakes’ are the equivalent of ‘Special Brownies’

We all know what “special brownies” mean, right? Well, if you’re worried about getting caught in a coffee shop, Amsterdam offers ‘space cakes’ that have the same effect. However, they are strong, so be careful. They also offer various other improved baked products if ‘space cakes’ are not your thing.

1 The city has settled on general crime and illegal acts

In general, Amsterdam is a fairly different place than what it once was. Instead of being filled with chaos and chaos as many think it is after a certain hour, it is pretty clean and calm. That does not mean that there are no parties or that the Red Light District sometimes does not go crazy, but nowadays it is much more travel-friendly.