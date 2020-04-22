19 men and women who tested favourable for COVID-19 right after April 9 voted in-particular person, worked at polls

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Section of Health Products and services on Wednesday, April 22 stated 19 men and women who tested good for COVID-19 following Thursday, April 9 have claimed that they voted in-person or worked the polls on election day.

DHS noted that various of all those individuals described other probable exposures as very well.

“Public wellbeing officials continue to job interview people today who have analyzed optimistic with COVID-19 and query regardless of whether an individual has reported voting in person or working at the polls. Considering that we only have facts on constructive conditions (with out a comparison group of people who were being not tested or examined negative), there is no way to know with certainty if any exposures at the polls that are claimed are in fact attributable to COVID-19 sickness,” stated The Wisconsin Department of Health and fitness Expert services.