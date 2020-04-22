19 men and women who tested favourable for COVID-19 right after April 9 voted in-particular person, worked at polls

MADISON, WI – APRIL 07: Poll employee Josh Harrison, center, operates with Chad Donahue, correct, in the course of curbside voting on April 7, 2020 in Madison, Wisconsin. People in Wisconsin went to the polls a day right after the U.S. Supreme Courtroom voted versus an extension of the absentee ballot deadline in the state. For the reason that of the coronavirus, the number of polling spots was significantly minimized. (Picture by Andy Manis/Getty Photographs)
MADISON, WI – APRIL 07: Poll worker Josh Harrison, heart, will work with Chad Donahue, suitable, in the course of curbside voting on April 7, 2020 in Madison, Wisconsin. Residents in Wisconsin went to the polls a working day immediately after the U.S. Supreme Courtroom voted versus an extension of the absentee ballot deadline in the point out. Simply because of the coronavirus, the number of polling locations was drastically decreased. (Photo by Andy Manis/Getty Illustrations or photos)
MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Section of Health Products and services on Wednesday, April 22 stated 19 men and women who tested good for COVID-19 following Thursday, April 9 have claimed that they voted in-person or worked the polls on election day.
DHS noted that various of all those individuals described other probable exposures as very well.
“Public wellbeing officials continue to job interview people today who have analyzed optimistic with COVID-19 and query regardless of whether an individual has reported voting in person or working at the polls. Considering that we only have facts on constructive conditions (with out a comparison group of people who were being not tested or examined negative), there is no way to know with certainty if any exposures at the polls that are claimed are in fact attributable to COVID-19 sickness,” stated The Wisconsin Department of Health and fitness Expert services.