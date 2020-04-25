19, COVID dead in B.C. Nears 100 | Whistler | Pique newsmagazine

British Columbians died over four COVID-19, April 24, which was revealed province brings B.C. a global pandemic death toll in the 98-month low of 96 A in the hospital and in the intensive care includes 41 people.

29 cases were reported to the new in a total of about 1,853 people infected.

19 cases in the country, the number of confirmed health COVID are:

• 767 Vancouver Cost Health;

• 772 in the Fraser Health;

• The Health Island 114;

• 158 safety in the interior; and

• 42 in Northern Health.

“There have been no new outbreaks in long-term care products, and sharing living or acute care later in the day. In total, 20 facilities, three angles are charged with active outbreaks, and outbreaks declared over in 10 care facilities, BC Minister of Health due to good health and officer Henry Adrian Dix said in a statement released to the media.

“As it is today, two employees who have been confirmed positive Superior hens in Coquitlam and 35 employees now been confirmed positive in the United hens in Vancouver. Additionally, there are 10 confirmed positive questions to the Kearl pit project, Alberta, and 78 inmates and staff confirmed positive mission for the center Institution federal correctional “.

The chickens in a processing plant outbreaks B.C. Alberta, followed by outbreaks in the flesh, is JBS Cargill packing plant. Justin Trudeau, the prime minister said Saturday the outbreaks, meat packing plants could rise to prompt beef prices.

With two chickens were closed processing plants, which will remain in that capacity for those shutdowns plants from their faces jump in chicken prices. Investors, however, that they do not do that any more, the hens and the colt, and this is clear from the sector the money, and force is not right it can be in the region of the supply of beef is.

“The price that is paid by the farmer who put on board, according to a formula that takes into consideration the cost of mounting exitibusque has nothing to do with the market looks like supply and demand,” said BC Chicken Marketing Board Executive Director Bill Vanderspek.

“The price of the producers is not something we are not the master of the board in addition to the farm gate price. Our wholesale or retail price of the board is not.”

He told the foreseeable future, the amount will go to processed chicken or even two plants were closed. This is because the capacity for processing poultry, other processing plants. A disruption in supply can further added, if still take place in outbreaks of other plants, which are especially plants that are larger than the current general.

“Nothing should be the effect on the supply of chicken in the marketplace,” he said. “The stay is in constant supply, unless something drastic happens, as one of the major shutdown of the plant.

Public health teams are providing assistance in many state outbreaks, and Henry Dixon and said to them, that “continue to expect more cases coming into contact pattern continues day.”

gkorstrom@biv.com

@GlenKorstrom

. [TagsToTranslate], Whistler