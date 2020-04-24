18-year-aged stabbed, slashed alongside rural Massachusetts highway

Police in Acton have been investigating the stabbing of an 18-calendar year-previous Thursday night time.Law enforcement rushed to Extended Ridge Street all over 9:30 p.m. and found out that an 18-year-old male, who had endured stab and slash wounds, experienced previously been taken to a regional clinic by a friend. Authorities explained the victim had been inside of a vehicle parked on Extensive Ridge Road at the time of the incident.The situation encompassing the stabbing have been not promptly crystal clear. Law enforcement said the incident was not random and there is no danger to the general public.Acton law enforcement reported they have been continuing to examine the incident, and had been continuing to search for suspects.

