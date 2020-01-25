Share this story!

18-month-old child reported missing in northwest Wisconsin, authorities say

Trempealeau County officials say the child may be with family members, but is considered endangered.

Authorities in the La Crosse region are looking for an 18-month-old child who they say is missing and in danger.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office posted the alert on its Facebook page, saying that Sawyer Jacobs may be with relatives and asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the agency at

715-538-4351.

