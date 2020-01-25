18-month-old child reported missing in northwest Wisconsin

Share this story!
Authorities in the La Crosse region are looking for an 18-month-old child who they say is missing and in danger.
The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office posted the alert on its Facebook page, saying that Sawyer Jacobs may be with relatives and asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the agency at
715-538-4351.
