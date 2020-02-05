A bill that would allow the Baker administration to borrow up to $ 18 billion over several years to invest in transit, roads and bridges was approved by the Transport Committee on Wednesday afternoon, a sign of movement at one of the government’s top Charlie Baker priorities for the year. House speaker Robert DeLeo and chairman of the House Transport Committee William Straus told reporters after a private meeting with House Democrats that the bond account would authorize the $ 18 billion requested by Baker, but it ruled out two important provisions of the governor’s account. Traus said the committee decided to reduce Baker’s request to spend half of the future Transport Climate Initiative money on the MBTA due to the uncertainty underlying the regional cap-and-trade program that Baker is working with to reduce vehicle emissions. “TCI does not exist, so there is no way to assign something that does not exist,” Straus said. The bill on which the committee voted also omits the governor’s plan to extend the use of stock market notes by $ 1.25 billion to support a $ 4 billion bridge retention and reconstruction program over the next eight years. De Leo said that he stood in the way of an update for members of the House during the caucus about the long-awaited income statement that House is putting together leadership to expand investments in transportation. “Not really, except the fact that we have to tell them that people are aware of the fact that we intend to record it and make sure they check their emails,” DeLeo said. The commission action on the bond account was a sign of “moving toward that goal” of having a broader debate on home transport spending, DeLeo said. As part of the vote that closed at 3 p.m., Straus said the committee was also looking for a one-month extension to address “micro-mobility issues” such as the regulation of scooters. The results of the committee vote were not immediately available. “No one should think that this $ 18 billion solves the problems,” Straus said. “It’s useful, but it’s not nearly the kind of infrastructure and system needs that the state needs to correct.” Straus said that because TCI “does not exist”, the committee felt uncomfortable lending to authorize on the basis of a shaky promise of future income. “The most obvious of course is that you can’t trust to borrow or go to Wall Street,” Straus said. He also relied on the state’s use of allowances to “get us out of the Big Dig” in the reasoning of the committee for nixing the governor’s plan to borrow against future federal grants to bridge the bridge repair program. able to expand. “Enlargement also didn’t seem sensible as a way to tackle our immediate problems,” Straus said. The Mattapoisett Democrat said the committee was able to keep the overall authorization in the transport loan account in line with Baker’s proposal by “redirecting an older, existing bond authority.” Neither DeLeo nor Straus would predict when the bill would reach the floor of the House for a vote because it first had to go through the House Bond Committee, where President Antonio Cabral may want to hold a second hearing on the revised bill. “That has not been decided yet, but again, I promised that we would do the bonding legislation The transport, so they will probably be close together, so I would say stay informed, because they are coming,” said DeLeo, referring to the accounts for borrowing and generating income. Traus said he and Ways and Means Commission President Aaron Michlewitz held the last meetings with individual House caucuses last Tuesday when they sat down with members of the South Shore caucus, who insisted, among other things, on an extensive ferry service to Boston. He said he, Michlewitz and Chairman of the Revenue Committee, Mark Cusack, are now working on identifying individual income ideas and assigning potential values ​​before moving through the office of the speaker and others in leadership to provide a final package to put together. “I think it’s fair that members want to see how their districts are put into use of the funds,” Straus said when asked about the policy of putting together a bill that could win broad support in the House. Baker has threatened to veto an increase in gas tax. A veto requires two-thirds votes in both chambers to win.

