17-year-old Wolf Cukier discovered the planet during a NASA internship

The intergalactic takeover of Gen Z has started.

On Monday, NASA announced that its Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), which captures images for the Citizen Science project Planet Hunters TESS, contains evidence of a new planet. The first circular binary planet “TOI 1338 b”, as it is called today, conquered by TESS orbits two stars in the constellation Pictor – about 1,300 light years from Earth.

The person responsible for the new discovery? The 17-year-old intern Wolf Cukier.

In summer 2019, Cukier was commissioned to investigate “Variations in star brightness” in images taken by TESS. In a NASA press release, Goddard researcher Veselin Kostov stated that the human eye is better equipped than an algorithm to detect subtle changes and patterns – a perfect job for an intern in the first week.

“I searched the data for everything the volunteers identified as a darkening binary, a system in which two stars orbit each other and, in our view, darken each orbit,” said Cukier. “About three days after I started my internship, I saw a signal from a system called TOI 1338. At first I thought it was a stellar eclipse, but the timing was wrong. It turned out to be a planet. “

According to NASA, TOI 1338 b is approximately 6.9 times larger than Earth or “between the sizes of Neptune and Saturn”. Due to its positioning around the two stars it orbits, TOI 1338 b experiences regular solar eclipses. NASA estimates that the planet will be in a stable orbit for at least the next 10 million years.

“TESS is expected to observe hundreds of thousands of darkening binary files during its first two-year mission, so there should be many more of these circular binary planets waiting to be discovered,” the press release continues. It remains to be seen how many of these are discovered by interns.

Cukier co-authored a paper on the discovery that is currently being reviewed by an unnamed scientific journal. In an interview with ABC News, Cukier, who is now a high school graduate, confirmed that he was looking for more planets.

