17 photos of Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's honeymoon in South Africa

In December 2019, actress Hilary Duff and musician Matthew Koma tied the knot in a very private wedding ceremony that took place in the back yard of their home in Los Angeles just before Christmas.

And while the two were clearly staying home for the holidays, as soon as they were packed, they packed their bags and headed for a fun and adventurous honeymoon in South Africa.

In case you were wondering what that honeymoon looked like, you’ve come to the right place – this list is full of photos of Hilary and Matthew’s romantic getaway. From taking breathtaking walks to a dangerous safari – it looks like these two had a very active honeymoon and we have the photos to prove it.

Okay, now they are there – 17 photos from the honeymoon of Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma in South Africa!

17 Let’s start with this photo of Hilary and Matthew leaving for their honeymoon

Via: instagram.com

To kick off a list, we decided to go with this photo that Hilary and Matthew took while they were on the plane and on their way to their honeymoon in South Africa. Judging from what we can tell, it seems that the two – unlike so many other celebrities – are not fans of private jet life!

16 The two decided to spend some romantic time in South Africa

Via: instagram.com

As we said, the newlyweds decided to treat themselves to a trip to South Africa – a destination that was not too popular with the rich and famous in the past year. To be honest, we think the country is definitely undervalued – just look at that beautiful sunset!

15 Where they enjoyed the nice warm weather

Via: instagram.com

Like most newlyweds – Hilary and Matthew also decided to go to a warm and tropical place for their honeymoon, and while most of us spent the winter in cold and rainy places, these two enjoyed the warmth of sun rays on their skin !

14 Yup – That’s Hilary in their own private pool

Via: instagram.com

It may take a while before you notice her, but yes – that’s Hilary Duff swimming in a beautiful private pool. It is clearly no surprise that the two decided to spend for their honeymoon and judging by the pictures – it was totally worth it!

13 The newlyweds played many board games

Via: instagram.com

In the photo above you can see the two enjoying a relaxing afternoon together while they play a kind of board game. We have to say – we are very grateful that Hilary and Matthew decided to give us a look into their honeymoon, it looked absolutely amazing!

12 and enjoyed romantic walks along the beach

Via: instagram.com

Next on our list are these two photos that Hilary Duff took while the two walked to the beach for a nice and romantic picnic with wine. Frankly, South Africa seems like a country that should be on everyone’s bucket list!

11 Here’s a cute selfie they’ve made

Via: instagram.com

First of all, we must point out how stunning 32-year-old Hilary looks without makeup – she is such a natural beauty! And seeing how happy she is with Matthew is sure to warm our hearts and let us believe that true love exists!

10 and these were their honeymoon

Via: instagram.com

Both Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma have shared several pictures of how their honeymoon was in South Africa and we must say – waking up and going to bed for this view must be incredibly satisfying and relaxing!

9 Seriously, how beautiful is this photo?

Via: instagram.com

As you can see from most of the photos on our list, the two lovebirds were not at all afraid to show us how in love with each other – mandatory cushion photo of the honeymoon included!

8 The two clearly enjoy nature in South Africa

Via: instagram.com

One thing you will quickly notice by browsing this list is how important nature is for both Hilary and Matthew. The two are all about walking, going on an adventure and seeing wildlife – something they do a lot during their honeymoon!

7 and watch the beautiful sunsets

Via: instagram.com

Next on our list is this beautiful photo of Hilary Duff with a beautiful sunset in the background that Matthew made. We absolutely love candid photos of the star and although their honeymoon is over, we hope they will share some more photos of the star over the years!

6 Here Hilary is completely enthusiastic for her Honeymoon Safari

Via: instagram.com

A safari is almost on the bucket list of every traveler and Hilary can now proudly cross it off her. It seems that a big reason to choose South Africa as their honeymoon destination is the fact that the two can actually go on safari together!

5 Which she clearly documented on social media

Via: instagram.com

Yup – you bet every moment of that safari was well documented on Hilary’s social media accounts. As you can see, the Lizzie McGuire star looked absolutely stunning in her safari outfit and she was super excited to see all the wild animals!

4 These are some of the animals with which they have taken photos

Via: instagram.com

Here are some of the pictures that Hilary and Matthew took during the safari and as you can see, they have seen many wild animals. Experiencing nature in this way is definitely a very unique experience and we bet they will always cherish it!

3 While they enjoyed walking together

Via: instagram.com

How beautiful is this photo of Hilary and Matthew doing good to each other once they reached the top of a mountain? And how beautiful is the view they have from that mountain? To say that we are completely jealous would definitely be an understatement!

2 They also enjoyed a calm drink by the window

Via: instagram.com

But don’t be fooled, while most of Hilary and Matthews’ honeymoon was filled with exploration and adventures, they also enjoyed resting with beautiful views. In the photo above you can see them taking a break with a nice drink on the water!

1 That is why we are not surprised. They were pretty sad when they had to go home

Via: instagram.com

To round off our list, here’s a photo that Hilary Duff of her and her husband posted at the airport about to leave South Africa. It is safe to say that the two really enjoyed their honeymoon and something tells us that this is not the last time they will visit this beautiful country!