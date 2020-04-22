17 of Zoom’s best memos that will make you laugh while working from home

There isn’t really much 2020 as Zoom memes. Sure, we’re all stuck in and out of endless video calls but, hey, at least we’re getting some internet content here!

To be fair, Zoom memes are great mostly because there is so much truth these days. There are whole Facebook groups dedicated to the genre and we at Mashable even went out of our way to give you a good background.

Without further ado, here are 17 of our favorites.

1. Palpatine gets it

3. Sure, why not?

why yes. I have now taught zoom throughout regalia. it is surprisingly comfortable. and yes, that’s the great hall in hogwart’s as background (props to who made that suggestion). because we all needed a laugh and it worked. pic.twitter.com/JrqVIsnHuD

– Tim Mosca (@drosophilosophy) March 24, 2020

4. There is a point there …

5. Quality of school

6. This one went super-viral but it was worth reviewing because it was great

my boss became a potato at our Microsoft team meeting and didn’t know how to turn off the setting, so he just stuck like that throughout pic.twitter.com/uHLgJUOsXk

– Rachele with a but pronounced Rachel (@PettyClegg) March 30, 2020

7. I think that’s a way to get through the day

8. Power switch

9. Aaaaaaaaaa and done

10. Thought the right answer?

Therapist: and what do we do when we feel it?

Me: (changed my Zoom background)

Therapist: no

– Runa Sandvik (@runasand) April 4, 2020

11. Wonderful technical skills here

12. Invitations do not always flood

13. True

14. Fake freeze is kind of a good idea, though

15. A devastating blow to the ego

16. True

17. Just great

