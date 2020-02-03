17 Cool Meets romantic hairstyles for the biggest date night of the year

You get ready for a big date – whether it’s a blind setup or your thousandth night out with your fiance – and the butterflies are all the same. You have already looked up the menu online, planned your meal in advance to which Cabernet would best suit your burrata appetizer, and to top it off: you have a great hair day.

When you feel your hair – whether it’s a loose half-up or a polished bun – it’s one less thing to think about before eating. So to help you, we’ve completed the most beautiful hair looks – all romantic, quick and super easy to do yourself – perfect for the upcoming date night on steroids: Valentine’s Day.

From graceful rose buds to flirty sides, you’ll find the hairstyle that you can wear by candlelight on your next occasion, to keep your curls off your face – while maintaining a soft, romantic feel – choose what hair stylist Nai calls ‘vasha’ curled cornrows. As seen here at Logan Laurice, the subtle braided hairstyle is just as dreamy as it is functional. The best way to make your date, do a double take when you walk through the door? Book a haircut in advance – possibly this classic French girl bob that highlights your cheekbones. Go for a look that oozes elegance, go for minimal makeup – just put a brush of mascara through your upper lashes – thick golden hoops and a polished bun covered with a Lele Sadoughi headband. Tie your braids with baby blue ribbon for Little Bo Peep -vibes – but make it fashion by combining with a trimmed farmhouse blouse and high waisted pants. Petal clips sprinkled through your hair bring fresh, spring-like vibes – a welcome juxtaposition at the freezing temperatures and your teddy jacket. There is something about a deep side that says come here – even more if you sip on Limoncello while you wait for the check. The coolest match for an edgy black leather jacket? A gentle romantic updo, complete with the most beautiful halo of loose curls around your hairline. Is there anything more romantic than a polished chignon roll with loose strands that frame the face, exactly like that? Laura Harrier’s slender sideways swept braid is already hair goals, but it’s her edges – styled in shiny curls and curls along her hairline – that make the style extra special. A loose high bun like Olivia Palermo exudes sophistication and ease – as if you were just tossed together in five minutes (because you did). protective style that will turn all eyes on you, go for Bantu buttons. They are a wonderful way to wipe your hair off your face and neck – and show off that romantic pink makeup. A simple silver bar clamp – this one is from Target – immediately dresses up every half-up style. red lip will always be a knock-out beauty combination. baby hair clips are costly, especially when they shine down in a shiny lobe. we want these copper and cinnamon-tinted babyights now, plus a diamond-encrusted headband for special occasions. a thick circle clip – like this one by Chloe and Isabel – is an elegant way to upgrade a sleek, withdrawn style. Bonus: it looks even cooler when your highlights are a bit mature. Find a bow tie that matches your corduroy jumpsuit – a rusted orange color feels unexpectedly dreamy and romantic under a sea of ​​Valentine’s Day red.

