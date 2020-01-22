$ 160 AirPods wireless charging, 16-inch MacBook Pro, plus

Apple’s AirPods with wireless charging case fell to $ 160 in today’s 9to5Toys lunch break, plus $ 300 off the 16-inch MacBook Pro and 6.8-inch CarPlay receiver JVC is $ 380. Find all of this and more below.

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case

Amazon offers second generation Apple AirPods with wireless charging case for $ 160. This represents $ 39 off the regular rate and is less than $ 5 from the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. When it comes to real wireless headphones, AirPods tend to win against the competition. This is largely due to proprietary features such as “Hey Siri”, Apple’s H1 chip, a Lightning connector and the ability to charge via a Qi mat, thanks to the AirPods wireless charging case. Access our review to find out more.

High-end 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro

B&H currently offers the 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.6 GHz / 16 GB / 1 TB Apple in space gray for $ 2,399. This is $ 300 reduction on the current rate, as you will find directly with Apple, or $ 150 under our previous mention, and one of the best we have seen to date on this configuration. Housed in a redesigned footprint, the 16-inch MacBook Pro from Apple sports a new Magic keyboard alongside a larger screen of 3072 × 1920. This model is equipped with 1 TB of SSD storage and 16 GB of RAM, as well than an improved AMD Radeon Pro GPU. As usual with the Pro lineup these days, you’ll find four Thunderbolt 3 ports plus the Touch Bar, which has been improved this time to add physical escape and power buttons. See our practical exam for more details.

6.8 inch JVC CarPlay receiver

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront features the 6.8-inch JVC CarPlay and Android receiver (V850BT) for $ 380. Usually sold for $ 480, today’s offer saves you 20%, $ 20 less than the previous price drop, and a new historic low. With a 6.8 inch touch screen, the JVC CarPlay and Android Auto receiver is an essential upgrade of your trip if you are looking for improved smartphone integration. It allows you to keep an eye on directions, playing music and much more while on the go.

