16-year-old mother, friend who is charged with child abuse in Belton, police say

BELTON, SC (WSPA) – Police have charged a 16-year-old mother and her 19-year-old friend after a 15-month-old child was seriously injured in Belton early Sunday morning.

According to the Belton Police Department, officials were called to Rice Street to find out about an unresponsive child on Sunday around 12:30 p.m.

The resident informed the officials that he and his girlfriend were in Greenville, S.C. when he received a panicked call from the victim’s 16-year-old mother, who was staying with her boyfriend at his home.

The resident told the police to tell the mother to call 911, but when he got home a short time later, he found that she hadn’t called 911.

He then contacted the shipping department to get medical help for the child, the police said.

The 15-month-old child was taken to the AnMed Health Medical Center for serious head, face and neck injuries.

Police said he was later transferred to a Greenville hospital and is in protective custody at the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

Investigators said the mother and friend – 19-year-old Devin Michael Wayne Perry – initially denied knowing how the child was injured, but that Perry later admitted to attacking the boy.

According to the Belton Police Department, officials, along with forensics from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, found evidence of a violent home robbery.

Perry and the child’s mother were both accused of abuse to inflict serious bodily harm on a child.

Perry is being held at the Anderson County Detention Center while the child’s mother is being transferred to the juvenile justice department.

The Belton Police Department continues to investigate the case and is supported by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.