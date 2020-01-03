16-year-old hospitalized with skull fracture after pushing nieces out of the car path

Loading...

Three girls in Arizona can't say enough about their selfless uncle: "I want him to know that we love him and feel better," his 11-year-old Aylin Garcia told KPHO-TV, while wiping a tear. Aylin, along with her sister Arley, 4, and her cousin Stacey Solis, 12, were expelled while crossing a Phoenix street on New Year's Day. But he was 16 years old. old Javier Solís who took the impact of the car. He was hospitalized with three fractures of the skull and broken limbs, the television station reported. "He's a great guy," said Stacey. "And I am very grateful for him saving the rest of our lives." Watch the video above for more information about this story.

