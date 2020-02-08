16-year-old boy broke into the plague incident; days later he was shot dead by one of the boys involved, police say

Posted: February 8, 2020 / 3:28 PM CST

/ Updated: 8 February 2020 / 03:28 PM CST

ARLINGTON, Texas (CNN Wire) – A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed days after he ended a fight involving the suspect, the authorities say.

The teenager was shot in Arlington on Thursday, Arlington police said in a statement. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later declared dead, the department said.

Arlington High School identified the victim as one of his students, Samuel Reynolds.

Reynolds was shot in the apartment complex where he lived, reported CNN branch KTVT.

Officers arrested another “male juvenile suspect” the same day and said in a statement that they would not release his name because of his age.

“This useless act of gun violence does not belong in society and our home community,” said Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson in a statement. “This was an emotionally difficult matter for responding officers, researchers and doctors. We will draw our attention to how a young teenage suspect has gained access to a firearm used in the crime. “

He saw a child get caught and got on

Police said Reynolds, a 10th grade, saw another student get caught and decided to intervene, KTVT reported.

“Our victim had argued a few days earlier with a smaller – what he described as a smaller – boy who was kindly picked up and after he ended the fight, he began to get into trouble with the suspect,” Arlington Officer Christopher Said Cook

One of the young people involved was the shooting suspect, who was shot on security cameras that Reynolds photographed with a caliber rifle of 40, KTVT said, referring to the police.

“How did he get the gun? That’s something we want answers for, “Cook said. “We are fed up with children in our community coming into contact with firearms and possessing and using them in these ways,” Cook said.

On Friday, students and teachers from Arlington High School gathered for a campus vigil.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss of a young life,” said director Shahveer Dhalla in a statement. “He has touched the lives of many of our Arlington students and teachers, and he will be missed. We keep our thoughts and prayers with Sam’s family and friends. “

The arrested student was not an Arlington High School student, the director said. The district continues to cooperate with the authorities on the investigation.