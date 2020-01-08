16-inch MacBook Pro highlights today's 9to5Toys lunch break

Loading...

Today’s best deals include a $ 210 discount on Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, Sony WH1000XM3 wireless on-ear headphones, and Fitbit Charge 3. Below for all of that and more in the last break 9to5Toys lunch.

Apple MacBook Pro 16 inch $ 210 off

Amazon offers the entry-level 16-inch MacBook Pro from Apple 2.6 GHz / 16 GB / 512 GB for $ 2,189. For comparison, this cuts the list price at Best Buy and other retailers by $ 210, while setting a new all-time high on Amazon. Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro features a completely redesigned “Magic” keyboard and a larger 3072 × 1920 screen. There is 512 GB of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16 GB of RAM, and a redesigned touch bar with physical and power escape buttons. See our practical exam for more details.

WH1000XM3 Sony ANC Wireless Headphones

Altatac via Rakuten offers Sony WH1000XM3 wireless on-ear headphones for $ 240. For comparison, it regularly sells for $ 350 at retailers like B&H, and today’s offer is $ 10 less than our previous mention. Sony’s premium wireless headphones offer the best ANC in its class, up to 30 hours of playback time and support for LDAC, aptX HD, aptX and AAC wireless codecs. Touch controls provide access to Google Assistant, reading, etc. We called them “the new king of the ANC” in our practical exam.

Fitbit Charge 3 comes down to an Amazon minimum of $ 100

Amazon offers the Fitbit Charge 3 activity tracker for $ 100. It’s $ 40 off the regular rate and is the lowest price we’ve ever seen. If you’re not into the idea of ​​a full-fledged smartwatch, Fitbit Charge 3 can offer the right compromise. Buyers will get up to seven days of battery life, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, calorie consumption metrics and more. Unlike the Apple Watch, sleep tracking is integrated and produces light, deep and REM sleep stage results.

