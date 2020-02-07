16 firearms, jewelry stolen in burglary at home, says Sheriff’s Office of Washington Co.

COUNTY WASHINGTON – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigates a burglary that leaves a home in Richfield without at least $ 14,000 in stolen firearms and jewelry.

Authorities say the suspect in January stole a total of 16 firearms and various jewelry for men and women from the house. All stolen firearms were entered as stolen through the National Crime Information Center of the FBI.

If you have information about the burglary or come into contact with someone who has one of the stolen items listed below, contact the sheriff’s office at 262-335-6879 or e-mail Det. Don Kapla at [email protected].

Stolen pistols (brand – model – caliver – serial number – value)

Savage / Anschutz – Model 71 – .22 – 04215 – $ 550.00

Charter Arms – .38 Special – .38 – 13461 – $ 389.00

Winchester – Model 94 Buffalo Bill – 30-30 – WC18421 – $ 749.00

Winchester – Model 94 Golden Spike – 30-30 – GS39494 – $ 699.00

Winchester – Centennial Model 66 – 30-30 – 47450 – $ 899.00

Winchester – Model 100 with scope – .308 – 103762 – $ 799.00

Lefever – Nitro Special – 16ga – 351278 – $ 1799.00

Browning – Auto Vent Rib – 12ga – 4638990 – $ 999.00

Browning – Unknown – .22 – 69B09841 – $ 495.00

Ithaca – Model 66 Super Single 3 20 – 20 ga – 660787750 – $ 150.00

Stevens – Model 30 – 12 ga – U113772 – $ 250.00

Winchester – Model 742 with scope – .308 – A7381771 – $ 500.00

Beretta – Model BL3 – 12 ga – B76493 – $ 700.00

Winchester – Model 12 – 12 ga – 1380683 – $ 1400.00

Remington – Model 1100 3 ″ – 12 ga – M951287M – $ 1254.00

Remington – Model 100 3 ″ – 12 ga – N395684M – $ 1254.00

Stolen jewelry

Ladies ring: 14KT, yellow gold, cultured pearl ring. Center pearl is 5.5 mm also has (6) 4 mm cultured pearls on the rest of the ring, top measures 15.5 mm tapered to 4.5 mm, 7.4 grams SN #: 112194 Value – $ 595.00

Ladies ring: 10KT, yellow gold, luxury cut smoky topaz ring 11 mm tapered to 3 mm facet designed triangular ring is specific to stone, 7.7 grams SN #: 112194 Value – $ 550.00

Ladies ring: 14KT, yellow gold, dome ring, top of the ring has a rope chain reinforced with a budge underneath, the ring also consists of five real real rubies of 2 mm, 4 prongs set over the length that is wise with finger 5.7 grams valued SN #: 112194 Value – $ 500.00

Bolotas for men Turquoise and red coral bear claw SN #: Unknown value – Unknown

For him Gold and silver with diamonds SN #: Unknown value – Unknown

Mens ring (3) Turquoise rings SN #: Unknown value – Unknown



43.256220

-88.194365

.