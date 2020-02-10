16 famous fathers bring their heartwarming quotes about paternity

Warning: this article can evoke serious brotherhood.

A famous father is something beautiful. If you take the already excellent formula of a hot, talented famous man and add a baby or three to the mix, you’re of course a winner (the only drawback is that these men are clearly taken so having a baby yourself is likely excluded).

We have collected the most inspiring quotes about paternity from our favorite A-list men that make you want to stop what you do and reproduce.

Adam Levine

Adam Levine loves being his daughter Dusty Rose’s father every minute. Less than a month after her birth, he said famously: “I have been three weeks older: what do I know? I don’t know anything, but it’s actually part of its beauty. There are many instincts, many things that come into effect and are turned on. It is a wonderful experience. “

Jude Law

Jude Law has five children (Rafferty, Iris, Rudy, Sophia and Ada), so it’s no surprise that he knows something about paternity. He was quoted in the past and said: “Success, and even life itself, would be worth nothing if I didn’t have my children by my side. They mean everything to me. “(Aw!)

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are parents of two daughters: Esmerelda and Amada. In a conversation with GQ he once said: “Eva is the dream mother, and they are dream babies, and it is like a dream I have now. I dream it all. So I feel so happy … When you meet your children, you realize that they deserve great parents. And then you have your marching orders and you have to try to become the person they deserve … My life has changed. And thank goodness. “

Justin Timberlake

Justin and his wife, Jessica Biel, are parents of a young boy, Silas. Speaking of fatherhood today, he said: “It changes everything. You literally just wake up … Look in the mirror and go, “I have no idea what I’m doing.” “He also said:” All this imperfection is the best part. That will be the part that you remember the most. “

Adam Brody

Seth Cohen is fully grown up and now a father. Feel old? In conversation with People, Adam talked about life with his daughter, Arlo, and how he likes to spend quality time with her. “I do a nice morning walk with my daughter, that is always a treat. It is something to do in the early hours of the morning when she is awake. It is a good activity for both of us. We walk around our house … Watching the sun come up with a child is pretty fun. “

Channing Tatum

Nobody knows the dangers of being a father for a little girl better than Channing Tatum. When he compared his father’s role to a film role, his daughter Everly said when he was born: “I never protected the president (in real life), but I have been a new father and I can tell you that he is a new father beautiful is frightening. I’m pretty sure that something about the president makes the stakes a little higher, but for me as a new father nothing is more important or frightening than protecting a daughter. “We are melting here …

Ashton Kutcher

Former host Ashton has refreshed his act for funny men since he became a parent of baby daughter Wyatt in 2015 with his actress wife, Mila Kunis. He explained that he became a father and explained: “It really is the best thing ever … It only makes me better.”

John Legend

John became one of the coolest celebrity fathers in Hollywood when he opened up paternity leave and talked about how he plans to co-parent the daughter he fathered through IVF with Chrissy Teigen. Speak to E! he revealed that he is going to ‘slow down’ and take some paternity leave so that he is available 24/7 for Chrissy: ‘I feel that my mentality is just open and ready to help with everything I can and to be like that as loving as possible to my wife and our daughter, “he said. “I think paternity leave is good. I think it’s good for me to be home with Chrissy and help her with everything she needs, and I want to get to know our little baby! “Too cute for words …

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt shares a six-member brood with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, who credits his parental role for changing him for the better. “Fatherhood is the best thing I’ve ever done,” he explained. “It changes your perspective. You can write a book, you can make a film, you can paint a painting, but having children is really the most extraordinary thing I have adopted … (fatherhood) is everything … the most difficult job in the world, the most rewarding job in the world …. We have made long days. And to go home and have dinner with your children, and to discipline one of them that’s out of step, and still has the energy for it is … I can’t explain its fulfillment, but it’s all. “

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively recently welcomed their third baby girl, with Ryan never missing a chance to gush over his brood. In the David Letterman show after the birth of his first child, he told the public how his protective instincts had shifted somewhat: “I always said,” I would take a bullet for you. ‘baby’s eyes, I knew at that very moment that if we were ever attacked, I would use my wife as a human shield to protect that baby. “

Chris Hemsworth

Chris and wife Elsa Pataky have three beautiful children together and Chris cannot be happier of course. “I just enjoy doing it (being a father),” he said. And the actor also revealed that his parental role leads him to reconsider work commitments. “Now I am a bit more picky, I think, when I work and how I work, because it’s better to take me away from them.”

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew’s three-strong brood with wife Camilla Alves changed his entire life perspective. In 2014, he revealed: “(Fatherhood) is the only thing I’ve always wanted to be … Never is a man more a man than if he is the father of a newborn. You know what’s important. I have definitely become more selfish. And at the same time I think I have become more compassionate. “

Kanye West

As the famous fathers go, Kanye is pretty cool. He has rapped and sung about his children and regularly speaks about how much he loves his family with Kim Kardashian: “When I look into the eyes of Noord, I am happy with every mistake I have ever made,” he said. Awww, Kanye, you kill us.

Chris Martin

Hey, it seems that Chris Martin is a great father and an avid feminist (double win), based on his family quotes. “Men should always change diapers,” he joked. “It is a very rewarding experience. It is mentally cleansing. It is just like doing the dishes, but imagine that the dishes were your children, so you really like the dishes. “We love this analogy.

Matt Damon

OK, tissues ready for this wonderful quote from Matt Damon, who shares the parental responsibility of four children with wife Luciana Barroso. “The only way I can describe it (Fatherhood) … it sounds stupid, but at the end of How the Grinch Stole Christmas, do you know how his heart grows five times? Everything is full; It is always full, “he once told a magazine. (Excuse us while our hearts are bursting).

Jay-Z

You’ll never see Jay again as a tough rapper after sneaking up on Bey’s Insta and watching all their cute family snapshots. Jay said, “I thought I’d be more inspired to have all these new feelings to talk about, but I really just want to hang out with my daughter.”

Michael Bublé

“(Fatherhood is) the biggest thing that could ever happen. You can’t explain it until it happens, it’s like telling someone how water feels before they’ve ever swum in it. “Could Michael be even more poetic in his explanation of Dad-joy?” We think he should make this a song …

Chris Rock

The funny man and father definitely lead his best life as a father: “I am proud to be a father every day. If you have children, there is no such thing as quality time. There is just time. There is no: “Ooh, his graduation is better than going to the mall.” It is all the same. Changing her diaper and winning a competition, it’s all good. “