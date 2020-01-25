16 best weekend offers: Samsung QLEDs, Apple AirPods Pro and more

Some of us here in the Gadget Lab love the winter. After the holidays, the season starts in a higher gear. The coming months bring peak skiing, snowboarding and tobogganing season, without the inconvenience and costs of “holiday travel” and “family time”. (Just kidding!, This week is the winter sale of Backcountry.

In the meantime, we rumbled across the internet to find deals for some of our favorite wireless tops and one of our favorite smart screens. Read on for more of our choices.

Headphone offers

Apple AirPods Pro for $ 235 ($ 14 discount): This is not a great discount, but if you have an iPhone, you are probably going to buy the ProPods. They are so much more comfortable than the originals, sound great and their noise reduction capabilities are truly amazing.

JBL E35 on-ear headphones for $ 15 ($ 65 discount): In the past we were impressed by the quality of the affordable JBL wares. Even if the sound of this doesn’t blow you away, this is a great price for a leather, wired on-ear headset.

Samsung Galaxy Buds True Wireless Earbuds + Galaxy Fit for $ 150 ($ 70 off): Add both to your shopping cart to get the discount. This is a good training bundle; the Fit is a simple fitness tracker, but we love the Galaxy tops, which in themselves already cost $ 130.

Westone W40 Gen 2 True-Fit earphones with four disks with MMCX audio and Bluetooth cables for $ 219 ($ 281 discount): Westone makes high-end headphones that audiophiles love. These have four drivers, as well as audio and Bluetooth cables. They are also really beautiful.

