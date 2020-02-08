16 best weekend offers for outdoor equipment, technical equipment and more

Spring will be here in just over a month, and perhaps even sooner as Punxsutawney Phil can be believed. If you want to get the most out of the last lees of the winter, there are many outdoor clothing sales this weekend. They help you complete your pack so that you can easily hit the slopes or build a snowman. We have also found a number of inexpensive technology that can come in handy whether you are outside or not.

Outdoor and travel articles

Let us be your guide. View our roundups of the best raincoats, the best running gear and other cold weather gear for more recommendations.

Yeti Rambler Colster for $ 18 ($ 8 discount): Several WIRED Gear team members have this stainless steel koozie and love it. The double-walled insulation keeps drinks cold for hours while your hands stay dry and the Koozie works with both tins and bottles. It is available in a few colors at the reduced price.

Patagonia Nano Puff for $ 99 ($ ​​101 discount): As we get closer to the spring, coats and jackets will fall in price. If you need a new coat now and don’t want to wait until August to buy one, it’s a good time to browse through deals. This jacket is made from recycled materials and, despite being lightweight and packable, it keeps you warm – even when you’re wet. It is probably not the best option if you walk in temperatures below zero, but it is a good option for an insulating layer for all seasons. The deal only applies to certain colors and sizes.

Osprey Kresta 20 for $ 75 ($ 75 discount): Gear writer Louryn Strampe swears by Osprey bags, which are not often discounted. This tailor-made snow package for women has separate compartments for wet and dry equipment, along with special organizational components for helmets, snowboards, skis and ice tools. The profile is also slim, so you are safe on ski lifts.

Cotopaxi Allpa for $ 150 ($ 50 discount): In her detailed review, Adrienne So says that this bag “combines a real smorgasbord with different bag functions that you never knew should be together.” This bag is great for most people in most scenarios and the discount is one of the best we’ve seen.

BioLite BaseCamp PizzaDome for $ 45 ($ 15 off): The PizzaDome is an accessory for the BioLite Basecamp, which you cannot purchase separately unless you go through an external seller. Bundles are available as an alternative. But still, if you have a BaseCamp but not a PizzaDome, this is a deal worth seeing. With the set you can easily prepare pizzas, flatbreads and other food on the go. We assessed the system in 2016.

Patagonia Ultra Mini Hip Pack for $ 15 ($ 14 discount): Senior writer Adrienne So said she never took refuge without this fanny pack, that’s why it made our roundup of the best running clothes. The package is thin and light, but extends to all kinds of stuff and the nylon ripstop is durable. The deal only applies to a specific color.

The North Face Isabella Daypack for $ 59 ($ 26 discount): This is our favorite ladies’ customized backpack. It is comfortable, durable and sleek. You will have no trouble fitting in a full train or elevator with the Isabella on your back.

Semi-annual Backcountry Sale: This biennial sale gives a discount on clothing, equipment and accessories by no less than 50 percent. We recommend looking at it sooner than later if you want the best selection, because popular sizes and styles are usually sold out first.

Patagonia Early Access Sale: Save up to 50 percent on clothing, equipment and accessories. Just like the aforementioned Backcountry sale, shopping rather than later ensures the best selection.

Tech and gaming deals

