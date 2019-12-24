150-year-old grocery chain battles retail giants

Loading...

The imminent arrival of the German hypermarket Kaufland has haunted the retail sector in Australia since 2017. Kaufland is expected to quickly put its teeth into the Victorian market with 14 stores slated to open in the next five years.

We are never going to outdo Coles, Woolies and Aldi on the price, so for us it is about points of difference

Fred Harrison, CEO of Supa IGA

With its typically 20,000 square meter stores and stocking everything from fresh meat to auto parts, it's easy to see why Kaufland sparked fears similar to what was seen before Aldi's arrival in Australia in 2001.

But this is not Harrison's first rodeo. With 76 Ritchies stores on the country's east coast, it is ready to take on the new challenge.

"Aldi changed the landscape. We all became more price conscious and we all became more competitive," says Harrison. "I think there is a good chance of a new round of price wars when Kaufland opens, we will see that same competition again.

"So we will not underestimate them."

Part of Ritchies' success as a freelancer is due to its close relationship with the listed grocery distributor Metcash, which is both the company's largest wholesaler and a shareholder of 26 percent.

Premium boost

Its remaining shares are 45% owned by the family of CFO, Mal Cameron, and almost 5% by Harrison himself, with the remainder divided between approximately 200 former and current staff members.

"We will continue to market our product with a slightly different approach, and while it may not appeal to all customers, it certainly appeals to some," he said.

Ritchies' approach in recent years has been that of "premiumisation", focusing on providing its customers with better quality food or products that they might not find in large supermarkets from the country.

"We are never going to get the Coles, Woolies and Aldi muscles out of the price, so for us, these are points of difference," he says. "To be famous for the segments of our business."

Ritchies Supa IGA store in Carrum Downs, Victoria Credit: Simon Schluter

This sees a standard Supa IGA store filled with artisan bread, custom spreads and a veritable provore of meats, cheeses and other savory treats.

It also allowed the company to maintain strong leading sales, reaching just under $ 1.1 billion in fiscal 2019, although Harrison's own admission margins these sales are tight.

"A good year for us is an EBIT of 2% [profit before interest and taxes]," he says. "We are always aware of how and where we spend our money."

In fiscal 2019, Ritchies fell just short of this benchmark, posting an EBIT of $ 19 million, a margin of 1.74%. But Harrison points out that the company's constant sales at constant perimeter are a sign of the true strength of the business.

"The independent will never disappear"

"We have recorded comparable sales for five consecutive years, between 1.7% and 3.5%. So we have been very consistent, if not nothing," he said.

On this metric, Ritchies runs to the feet with the likes of Woolworths and Coles – an impressive feat for a retailer in a much fiercer section of the market.

Once numerous, independent grocery stores have slowly disappeared from local shopping bands over the past few decades. Operators such as Jewel, Franklins and Bi-Lo have closed or sold to Coles and Metcash.

Harrison says Drakes, based in South Australia and Queensland, is the only other independent grocery chain of similar size still in existence. But the refreshing and candid retailer remains adamant that independent supermarkets still have a future.

"The industry has been talking about the death of the independents for 25 years," says Harrison. "But the independent will never disappear."

IGA stores, including Ritchies stores, hold 7.1% of the grocery market in Australia, according to Roy Morgan, and other independents control a collective 9.1%.

Together, the independent sector accounts for 16.2% of grocers, which is significantly higher than Aldi's participation of 11.2%, but its share has steadily declined in recent years.

Harrison remains unperturbed. "We could lose the number of stores, we could lose shares, but the independents will always survive because we have an innate way of understanding the market and adjusting our model to remain relevant."

We have 150 years of proof that we can compete with anything launched at us

Fred Harrison, CEO of Ritchies

"So even if I'm not going to stay here and say that we will double our share in the next 5-10 years, I think you will still find a reasonably healthy independent sector because we are very good at what we do."

As a major shareholder and owner of two board seats, Harrison is reluctant to talk about the problems encountered by Metcash after losing two contracts with key customers, but notes that the success of the 2 distributor , $ 6 billion is "full" for many independent Australian grocers.

"The independent will never go away." Credit: Simon Schluter

"We need Metcash to function and be successful because they are our primary supplier. I see the relationship between Metcash, suppliers and retailers as the way of the future," he says.

This opinion is not shared by the entire independent sector, Drakes reducing its contract in order to self-supply its stores in South Australia, which Harrison has excluded for Ritchies.

"None of us like losing customers, but we have a supply contract with Metcash and we have every intention of continuing to honor this contract," he said.

Founded by a survivor of a shipwreck in 1870, Ritchies is about to begin its 150th anniversary, which will see the company reorganize its loyalty program with an app and new weekly discounts. for buyers.

He will also see the grocer donate his 50 millionth dollar to local clubs, schools and charities as part of his long-standing – and very popular – community charity program.

At 150, Ritchies is comfortably one of the oldest Australian grocers still in business today, enduring wars, recessions and the aforementioned fierce competition.

It is this strength that Harrison relies on as he assesses the future of the business, firmly believing that his passionate group of independent sellers will continue to fight, regardless weather.

“I don't think I've ever said in the past 10 years,“ you know what, it's easy enough at the moment. ”Retail is really tough, it's really competitive, but it never changes ", he says.

"But it's the new standard, and if you can't compete and become more efficient, you disappear."

"We have 150 years of proof that we can compete with anything that is launched to us, so I am very optimistic for the future."

