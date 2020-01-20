15-year-old Coco Gauff surprises Venus Williams at the Australian Open

Fifteen-year-old American Coco Gauff defeated Venus Williams in the opening round of the Australian Open in two sets 7: 6, 6: 3.

Former world number one Williams was beaten by Gauff in Wimbledon last summer.

Next, Gauff meets Romanian Sorana Cirstea, who caused a sensation in the first round with a 6-2, 7-6 win against 32-man Barbora Strycova.

Serena Williams, the seven-time champion in the women’s tournament, prevailed against the Russian teenager Anastasia Potapova with 6-0, 6-3 in less than an hour.

38-year-old Williams said that after her match, she had a different level in her game that she hopefully will see over the course of the tournament.

“I felt that I started very well. I played very well in the first set and only built on it.

“I feel like I can improve and improve over the course of this tournament. This is a good stepping stone at the moment.”

Williams next plays Tamara Zidansek for the first time in the second round. The Slovenes beat the South Korean wildcard Han Na-lae with 6-3, 6-3 in the first round.

Naomi Osaka started defending her title with a 6-2, 6-4 win against Czech Marie Bouzkova.

In the men’s draw, six-time champion Roger Federer came through the second round – the Swiss star defeated the American Steve Johnson in the Rod Laver Arena 6: 3, 6: 2, 6: 2.

It is Federer’s 22nd Australian Open campaign in a row, and the world’s number 75 didn’t bother him during the game.

In retrospect, Federer was satisfied with many aspects of his game.

“I’m very happy. I’ve trained as hard as ever. I’m just so glad I didn’t have any setbacks and that really prepares you well for the season.

“No matter how it goes here, you only know that you have this block in you. In practice, I felt good and I’m glad that he showed up on the pitch.”