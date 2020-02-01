15-year-old boy, man shot dead after funeral in Florida church, 2 others injured

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were shot and killed Saturday afternoon, February 1, after a funeral in a church in South Florida, according to a press release from the Riviera Beach police.

The two victims were a 15-year-old man and an adult man, the release said.

The shooting took place at 1.34 pm opposite Victory City Church on W. 20th Street in Riviera Beach. CST, according to the release. Riviera Beach is approximately 8 km north of West Palm Beach.

Two other people, a female and another young person, were shot and treated in nearby hospitals, according to the release.

No arrests were made at the time of the release.

ShotSpotter, a gun detection device, detected 13 laps during the release, the release said.

In a Facebook message, Tywuante Lupoe, the oldest pastor of the church, said that the shooting took place across the street from the church and that no church members were involved.

“Thanks for the text, calls and inboxes. My wife and I’m fine. The saints are also doing well. Again, let’s pray for the families who have lost their loved ones today, “he wrote.

26,775340

-80.058097

.