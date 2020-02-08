15 weird Google Maps stories to celebrate the 15th anniversary

Google Maps will be 15 years old on February 8 and mark a year and a half of the service that tells us what exit we should take, recalculated when we miss it completely, and don’t shout at us like a street guide person would.

It has certainly made some aspects of travel easier. But it has not been without problems.

In honor of the 15th year of Google Maps, things have gone 15 times here, we will say, a little (or much) of the map, in good fortune and misfortune.

1. The man says he has caused fake files on Google Maps with 99 phones

The live traffic updates from Google Maps are meant to make commuting a bit easier. However, according to the Berlin artist Simon Weckert, the system with which he collects his information is very exploitable. In a 2020 piece, Weckert drags a small red cart full of smartphones through deserted streets, which apparently causes a false traffic jam when Google Maps interprets them as a large number of cars.

2. LAPD warns that navigation apps lead people to burning neighborhoods

Even if no artists are working on it, the traffic function of Google Maps can cause problems. During the fires in California in December 2017, police warned drivers to ignore navigation apps that show cars the way. The reason the roads were clear? They were surrounded by fire.

3. He was missing 22 years ago. Then someone saw his car in a pond on Google Maps.

One of the more unexpected results of Google’s photographing of the whole world was how it led to some answers in a decades-old case about missing persons. The Floridaman William Moldt disappeared in 1997, but it took 22 years for his body to be restored in August 2019. It might have been even longer if someone hadn’t watched the satellite images from Google Maps, where they had submerged a car in a lake. The car turned out to be Moldt and his remains were still inside.

4. Google Maps reveals that Disney was trying to hide the Millennium Falcon with containers

Fortunately, not every satellite on Google Maps is as serious as the last one. While the follow-up trilogy of Star Wars in 2017 was under development, fans zooming in at Longcross Studios in England were delighted to discover an unauthorized look at the iconic Millennium Falcon. Although Disney tried to keep curious looks away by surrounding it with sea containers, the House of Mouse was no match for the omnipresent eye of Google.

5. Google Maps error sends tourists looking to the Blue Mountains in Australia to a dead-end street in the suburbs

Google Maps is usually fairly useful, but it has had a few accidents with incorrect tagging. Until 2017, many tourists who wanted to visit the Blue Mountains of Australia were in a quiet suburb, half an hour away. It was such a widespread problem that residents erected a board reading: “BLUE MOUNTAINS are not there (Google Maps is wrong).”

6. Google Maps calls the guy’s house a pizzeria, and now everyone wants pizza

Another Australian wrong label that was resolved in 2017 saw the home of a man becoming a destination for hungry strangers. After Google Earth mistakenly named his Darwin house a pop-pizzeria, Michael McElwee began to receive countless visitors who asked when he opened or could apply for a job.

7. Demolition team brings down the wrong house, blames Google Maps

Although unexpected detours are annoying, they are by no means the worst consequence of the Google Maps tag errors. In March 2016, a demolition company accidentally demolished the wrong house after confusing it with another one a block away. When the demolition companies were confronted with the homeowners, she shared a Google Maps screenshot in which their house was labeled with the address of the house that was meant to be destroyed.

8. Don’t panic if you think you see swastikas in Google Maps

In 2018, several people were alarmed to see how Google Maps labeled hotels with seemingly swastikas. Nazis are never a pleasant surprise, so users were naturally concerned. However, it turned out that instead of the clockwise symbol associated with Nazism in the West, it was a counter-clockwise symbol associated with Buddhism in the east. The symbol was wrongly applied to hotels instead of temples, although it might be wise to avoid it altogether in a global service.

9. Someone has renamed the Google Trump Tower “Dump Tower” on Google Maps

When the world looks terrible and everything hurts, small rebellions can sometimes give you the fire needed to penetrate. That was apparently the case for one Google employee in November 2016, when the mention of Google Map for Trump Tower in New York was changed to “Dump Tower”.

10. Google apologizes after racist Maps searches sent users to the White House

In a better world, this Google Maps story would be more surprising than it is. Unfortunately, in the world we live in, this is pretty much for the course. In 2015, Google Map users discovered that typing “n **** r house” in the search bar led them to the White House, where the first black president of America was Barack Obama at the time. Google apologized, although it was not clear what the cause of the search result was.

11. Google Maps exchanges MLK day for southern holidays in different southern states

Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2017 was a bizarre one for Google Maps. Most US companies on Google Maps were marked as celebrating the federal holiday, allowing potential customers to discover opening times. Business listings in Alabama, Arkansas, and Mississippi, however, mistakenly missed this note and were instead marked as celebrating Robert E. Lee’s birthday. You know, the confederate general.

12. New York City asks Google Maps to discourage left turns

The city of New York had an unusual request from Google in July 2015: minimize the number of left-hand turns proposed by the Google Maps navigation system. NPR reported that a quarter of all vehicle crashes involving pedestrians occurred when the driver made a left turn. This apparently prompted New York officials to decide that it would be safer for drivers to follow Derek Zoolander’s guidance and simply not turn left at all.

13. Google Maps driver detained, accused of government agent

In 2013, villagers in Phrae province of Thailand accused Google Street View driver Deeprom Phongphon, suspicious of being a disguised government official. The locals had fought against a proposed dam project and were afraid that Phongphon was there to oversee the area. Fortunately, no one was injured and the locals apologized later, although Phongphon had to swear on a Buddha statue that he was not a government worker.

14. Google Maps helps people walk 5,000 miles through Asia

Google Maps was only six years old when U.S. Marine Sgt. Winston Fiore decided to use it to accompany his trek through Asia. Trusting so much on Google Maps may seem silly now that we’ve seen all the mistakes it has made, but it got through well. Fiore spent a little more than a year in charity across countries, ended in November 2012 and earned more than $ 65,000 for the International Children’s Surgery Fund.

15. Guy is fooling Google and Apple Maps to name a way to him

If nobody calls you something, do it yourself. In 2013, Beijing artist Ge Yulu attached a road sign with his name to an unmarked road as part of his graduation project. He left it for more than four years and the new road name crept away in official documents. In the end, the name of the false road even found its way to Google Maps, where it remains to this day.

