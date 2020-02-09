15 upgrades offered by airlines that may seem attractive but are not worth the money

We all want to fly in style. Flying is the first part of our vacation and we treat ourselves to vacation. Spending a few dollars here and there is not the end of the world as it means improving the experience.

The expectation to be treated like a king or queen is a given when we give a company our money. There are many fantastic upgrades available on planes to deliver, but it also means diving into the wallet. However, most of us have a limited budget. If we are going to spend the money on the upgrades, it must be a valuable upgrade.

Often in the excitement of the moment, we buy an upgrade without fully knowing what we are really getting out of the package. Unfortunately, there are so many upgrades that seem fantastic, but do not deliver on what is promised, especially on airlines.

15 It’s not that much more legroom

We all dream of being randomly upgraded to first class and eating caviar from crystal bowls, but that is not the reality of domestic flights. First class means that you have more legroom and maybe a free soft drink on the plane. Seats that go back a little more are not worth the price.

14 Don’t fool yourself; It is still economy

Premium economy is not worth the money. You often don’t see the difference with the standard economy seats. The “premium” can result from this a few steps closer to the bathroom or a slightly larger bag of pretzels.

13 The food is what it is

Unless you have serious dietary restrictions, ordering food in advance is not worth it. The food that you have paid to pre-order is the food they serve on the plane, no matter what. On flights where meals are provided, ordering food in advance means paying more for the same, not amazing aircraft food. Eat before boarding.

12 It is smaller than the photo

If it is even possible, the snacks are even smaller than they appear on the aircraft menu. Paying four dollars for half can half full of pringles is not the best move. Pack snacks in advance so that you can eat what you like and how much you want.

11 Be open to chance

If you buy a ticket during the flight, they will give you a seat. Paying extra to choose the seat you are in is as good as it seems. Choosing a seat in advance costs money, but waiting until you get to the airport and just asking to change your seat is completely free.

10 The middle is not too bad

Despite all the stigma against it, sitting in the middle seat of the row has its advantages. There is an unspoken rule that both armrests belong to the middle seat. The aisle person also understands that everyone goes to the bathroom. It is not annoying to ask them to move.

9 Group one, two or three, it doesn’t matter.

Everyone gets one the plane. Everyone’s bags get on the plane. It doesn’t matter if you are the first or last person on that flight. If there is no space for your hand luggage, the flight attendant will find space or check it for free.

8 When you get there when they tell you that you’ll be fine

There is a reason why they ask you to go to the airport two hours earlier. It’s because if you get there on time, there will be absolutely no rush. Paying extra money to be checked in advance via TSA is not necessary if you are planning and on time.

7 Unplug the power cord.

On long flights it may seem worth paying for WiFi. It is not. The wifi is usually too expensive and never so good. It is generally extremely slow and must be reconnected every few minutes. Bring a book to fill the time; you get more out of it.

6 Too much pressure

The exit seat is the most coveted place on the plane, but is it worth the hype? There is no doubt that there is more legroom, but not so much more room on some aircraft. Not to mention, if something happens, we hope that you listened to the hostess’s speech.

5 The stopover cannot be that long

Lounges at airports have a touch of exclusivity, but do not offer much for their price, except creating an inflated sense of self. All things that were offered in the lounge (food, drinks and privacy) could be received at an airport restaurant for often a lower price tag.

4 The tail is where the cool kids sit

The rear of the aircraft is exactly the same as the front of the flight. Sitting in the back used to mean getting out of the plane, which is perhaps only five minutes extra, but now many planes let people in front and behind.

3 Sometimes it’s free, sometimes it’s not … Ask

Some planes give you a free drink when you fly, but it is also common for airlines to make you pay. When the servants walk up and down the aisle, it is fine to ask if drinks are free. It is not worth the money to get half a can of soda.

2 Take care of it sooner

The price of everything at an airport is twice as high as at home. It may seem like a good idea to buy snacks once you get there. It is not. You can take twice as many tasty airplane snacks for half the price if you pack your own things.

1 Download do not buy

It has never been so easy to download videos for viewing on our portable devices. Whether it is a TV program or a movie, it is possible to download everything from Netflix directly to your phone. The need to pay to view an old film on a small aircraft screen is obsolete.

