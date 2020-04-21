15 unreal (but real) videos recorded on ski resorts

Skiers, snowboarders and photographers will have time to travel to some of the most admirable ski resorts around the world to slice and take photos, but when there are no witnesses around to see all the action, security cameras remain. to record everything. Including things, people may have lost.

In these cases where one cannot be present, reliable security cameras remain placed in direct view either in the snow, in the ski resort or in the mountains. This continuous registration is useful for insurance purposes, but it is also good for reproducing evidence to understand the facts or how they happened. In some colder climates, everyday life can be difficult, but ski resorts remain open all year round, making the material even crazier.

15 An avalanche that comes out

Via: Onboard Mag

Occasionally, due to the overwhelming snowfall, or the failure of some zones to explode, ski resorts may experience frightening avalanches, which appear to come out of nowhere when played on security camera footage. Often the picturesque quiet landscapes are plowed with snow.

14 Human traffic jams await in a row

Via: GearJunkie

Recently at a ski resort in Colorado, waiting times were so long that pictures made the headlines. Not only were the lines visible from security cameras, but many disgruntled skiers posted pictures of the incredibly large lines called Lift Line Apocalypse. The ski resort has since promised to do things right.

13 A Yeti or a white snow

Via: Telegraph

A visitor to the ski resort in Spain managed to capture photos of what appears to be a death or otherwise known as a abdominal snowman. However, as promising as the pictures are, the photos could also suggest that a man was walking through the snow in a beautiful snowsuit.

12 Santa Sighting provides Santa’s fans with skiing

Via: Youtube

Every year Santa Claus works hard to prepare for Christmas, but this commercial security photo from a ski resort in New England records something exciting. Santa and his elves enjoy some time on the slopes. Given that Santa Claus lives in the North Pole, it makes sense to get used to cold conditions.

11 Impressive helicopter parking

Via: ADAPT Network

During an impressive rescue operation in the French Alps, a helicopter made a daring achievement. Approaching the mountain as close as possible without destroying the helicopter’s blades, rescuers were able to reach an injured skier. The hard to believe video made international news.

10 massive snow cameras discard white

Via: Forbes

Recently, the resort of Mammoth Mountain in California was famous for its excellent skiing conditions. Mass landfills end up being broadcast live on the resort site, through cameras and security cameras. However, even the video is almost visible as everything is in black and white.

9 Algae off the road!

Via: Unofficial networks

There always seems to be an unrealistic skiing story coming out of Colorado, but that may be partly because it’s known to be a ski resort. Recently at the Breckenridge ski resort, two algae were in line for the elevators. The video was taken not only on security cameras but also on mobile phones.

8 Explosion of an avalanche

Via: Breck Lodge

One of the most exciting sounds at a ski resort early in the morning is the sounds of snow on the mountain. Since explosions take place before skiers hit the slopes, they are usually not photographed. But security cameras are constantly monitoring these snowfalls.

7 Ski lift accident / malfunction

Via: Today

Driving a ski lift can be daunting for someone who is afraid of heights, but is usually quite safe. However, there have been some recent stories of people hanging from carts. Usually, these people grab their clothes while trying to get out of the chair or were not sitting properly.

6 Cable level

Via: New York Post

If there was no proof, it would be hard to believe, but recently in Italy, a small plane crashed into the elevator wires in a ski resort and just hung there until help arrived. The rescue lasted 90 minutes, but the captain and the passenger survived to talk about the ordeal and share photos.

5 From skiing to sliding

Via: Men’s Journal

The security camera shots from this walk must have been an attraction. While in a ski resort in Italy, a man lost his ski while skiing, but still fell uncontrollably under a steep mountain. He managed to capture the entire 3,000-foot path on the helmet’s camera.

4 Speed ​​Lift Ski malfunction

Via: Youtube

Disability chairs are usually quite safe and most of the time they never sound like a malfunction, but that doesn’t mean they don’t happen. This malfunction occurred at the Gudauri ski resort in the Caucasus Mountains of Georgia. The material from this event is tragic and surreal.

3 Bear Cub playing on the slopes

Via: WALB

Some people in Tahoe came across a wild surprise when they were joined on the slopes by a bear. The little animal came more or less close to humans to be safe. The little bear was later arrested with plans to return it to nature. Photos of the incident quickly went viral.

2 Snow Groomer runs over the little boy

Via: Baum Hedlund

In what was considered an unfortunate horrific accident, a young boy was beaten by a snowman and trapped in the engine for more than 90 minutes. The security camera footage of this tragedy would be necessary to determine exactly what happened. The boy’s family later sued the ski resort.

1 A terrifying fall straight into the snow

Via: Unofficial networks

One of the scariest things about falling is clinging to something that also falls. Some people were seriously injured when their stroller detached from the line and fell directly into the snow below. Not only was the event most likely recorded on camera, but this video can also help prevent future problems.

