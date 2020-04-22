15 things visitors do in zoos (that employees can’t stand)

Visiting a zoo is a fantastic way to learn about animal life and how we can take care of our environment to protect these creatures. Zookeepers and staff are proud to take care of these animals, but unfortunately, they have met visitors who do not respect animals and have even tried to get around them.

There are specific things that visitors do in zoos that employees can’t stand. From throwing food and even coins at animal enclosures to hitting the glass and making annoying animal noises to get their attention, the staff had several visitors’ movements and disrespect for the animals. And while going to the zoo is great for educating children about animals and how they live, parents will give them the wrong information and even act as much as they know the workers.

Here are 15 things that visitors to the zoo do that are completely annoying to the staff. The next time you think about visiting your local zoo, try to avoid doing these things that will make the staff crazy.

12 Throwing coins into animal enclosures

Photo Through: nationalgeographic.com

It may sound strange, but zoo workers had to put animals near open sheds to encourage visitors not to drop coins. For some strange reason, visitors think they are near a well they want and can drop coins into the water from which these animals can drink.

11 Stands on the railings for a closer look

Photo Through: helphandsforfreedom.com

Everyone wants to see an exotic animal up close, but there are railings, glass cases and other safety measures that have been put in place for some reason. There are many stories of young children falling into animal enclosures to stand on railings to get a better view and the animals have fallen to save them because of it.

10 They throw food at animals

Photo Via: dailyexpress.co.uk

Zookeepers know the nutritional needs of each animal and feed well, so there is no reason to throw them food. Feeding animals can actually harm them and even kill them because they end up eating something that is not meant for them.

9 hunting loose birds

Photo via: youtube.com

Many zoos have beautiful birds like the peacock that roam freely in the area, and are known to be friendly birds. However, young children believe that hunting these creatures is a good laugh, but it will not be funny when these birds chase them back and even become aggressive.

8 Making annoying animal noises to try to get their attention

Photo Through: pinterest.com

Many visitors like to mimic the sounds of animals to get their attention, but zoos don’t like them very much. These animals are accustomed to seeing people and roars will not make them come closer to you. It just gets annoying after a while for the zoo staff to constantly hear the visitors strange animal calls.

7 Parents who give their children the wrong information about an animal

Photo via: youtube.com

Zoo workers know the zoo animals well and visitors should ask them freely. Zoo staff would really like to hear parents give their children false information about a particular animal and let them leave the zoo knowing that these kids have the wrong facts.

6 Visitors who try to touch animals that are not in cages

Photo Through: nationalgeographic.com

In some zoos, visitors will find birds like penguins outdoors and it would be tempting to touch them, but visitors really need to keep their hands on themselves. While it’s nice to see these creatures up close, they’re not meant to be touched and visitors will be surprised.

5 Observing important points

Photo via: reddit.com

Do you see this sign that says it doesn’t sit on the fence? Probably because a parent put their child on the fence just to get them into the enclosure. Hopefully they’re out of safety, but zoos have important records for visitors for a reason and should be followed.

4 Parents who let their children run wild

Photo via: youtube.com

Kids love to go to the zoo, but that doesn’t mean parents should let them run wild. While larger animals such as tigers and gorillas can be kept in glass spaces, other animals are not and are just as dangerous, and children can easily fall.

3 Use the camera flash on night exhibits

Photo Through: avnetwork.com

Some animals live with little to no light throughout their lives, and zoos have created cool nightlife so that visitors can also learn about these amazing creatures. These exhibits are dark for some reason, so don’t use a flash if you’re taking a picture and respect how these animals live.

2 Pressing or tapping the glass

Photo Through: nydailynews.com

Just like animal noise, hitting the glass will not make these animals approach visitors. If nothing else, hitting and hitting the glass constantly when an animal wants to sleep or relax is annoying. Imagine someone knocking on your door all day or windows when you try to take a little show.

1 People who think they know more about an animal than Zookeeper

Photo via: dlpng.com

Of course, we had to mention these zoo visitors who think they are one with the animals and think they know more about these creatures than zoos. How annoying would it be to constantly interrupt a visitor trying to do your job?

