Traveling is very important, and many people do it every year. One of the places that many people like to visit is Japan, and it is not hard to see why so many people are attracted to visit that place.

Many things in Japan look like a work of art, and they have to be seen to be believed. Moreover, there are many nice places to visit people there. According to neverendingvoyage.com, Kyoto is one of the best places in Japan for visitors to visit, and that is because it looks like most people think Japan looks. There are, however, some things to keep in mind when visiting Japan. Here are a few.

15 Visitors should consider buying a train pass

According to oyster.com, travelers with a limited budget should consider buying a Japan Rail Pass. This is all the more true for someone who is planning to drive a large part of the country to see as many sights as possible during his stay in Japan.

14 Many people in Japan use cash

When it comes to Japan, cash is actually very important there. According to oyster.com, this is something potential visitors should know before they travel there. But there are companies that accept cards. Visitors must do research beforehand to find out which ones do that.

13 Japan is really safe

One of the things that travelers usually worry most about when planning a new trip is whether a place is really safe or not. According to oyster.com, Japan is a fairly safe place. Being alert is always a great idea, but there are few dangers.

12 Some locals don’t like tattoos

Many of the people in Japan think that the only men and women who have tattoos are criminals, according to oyster.com. So that’s something visitors will want to think about before they decide to go there. This is actually a pretty big problem, and lying about it is not good.

11 Travelers must learn a part of the language before they go

Learning the language is a major issue regardless of where someone travels, but this is especially important in Japan. According to oyster.com, etiquette is very important there, so that means that visitors need to know how to greet the locals and how to thank them.

10 trains are not always available

Those who plan to travel a lot in Japan should take this into account. According to oyster.com, the trains are not always available there. This is something that nobody should forget if they don’t want to go somewhere somewhere at night in a place they don’t know.

9 Visitors must take off their shoes when going to certain places

Many people in other countries don’t mind keeping their shoes on for most things. It even seems normal. But that is not the case in Japan, according to oyster.com. Visitors are considered rude and disrespectful if they leave their shoes on while eating out.

8 Tipping is no problem there

Many people are used to tipping others, especially when they eat out. But according to oyster.com this is not something that people in Japan are used to, so not much happens. This is not just for restaurants. It also applies to other places.

7 travelers don’t see many bins there

A strange thing about Japan is the fact that there are not many bins in the entire area. According to travelocity.com, it is a very good idea for people to take a small bag with them so that they can get rid of all the waste they can collect while they are gone.

6 Investing in pocket WiFi is a good idea

WiFi access is a great way to get help when navigating in Japan. That’s why it’s good for travelers to get pocket WiFi. According to sakuramobile.jp, this is something that people can carry with them while they are in Japan. They are cheap and last a long time.

5 There are some rules to follow in the metro

Many people use the metro, especially when it comes to Japan. According to travelocity.com, this is another place where visitors really have to be respectful and follow the rules. For example, people on the Japanese metro don’t usually talk on their cell phones and they don’t bring drinks.

4 Sometimes Japan has to deal with a lot of rain

The weather in Japan is not always that good. According to kyuhoshi.com there are some times in the year when it rains a lot, so this is something visitors should keep in mind when planning their trip there. They must pack suitable clothing and an umbrella.

3 taxis are quite expensive

Traveling in Japan is not always cheap or affordable. According to kyuoshi.com, using a taxi can be very expensive in Japan. Using a train in Japan is a much better idea, especially if someone is planning to travel on a small budget.

2 travelers have to bow when they meet the locals

Ways and etiquette are a big problem, especially in Japan. According to kyuoshi.com, bowing is something that everyone should do when meeting people in Japan. If a person does not bow, they can be considered rude or even disrespectful, and that is not something that someone wants during a vacation.

1 Know how to use chopsticks

Learning to use chopsticks is not always easy to do, but that is something that people should try to do before they go to Japan, according to kyuoshi.com. That is because chopsticks are a very large part of Japanese culture. They can also be pretty beautiful.